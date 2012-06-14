LONDON, June 14 Sweet crude oil grades in Europe
fell on Thursday as weak demand for naphtha in the region and in
Asia weighed on spot differentials, helping send Kazakhstan's
main export grade CPC Blend to a fresh low.
"CPC fell mainly due to poor naphtha cracks and oversupply,"
said a trader, adding that Azeri crude could also correct but
less sharply.
In the Platts window, Chevron sold a cargo of CPC Blend
crude to Total at dated Brent minus $4.30, a price several
traders said was surprisingly weak.
A larger-than-expected tender issued by Tunisian state-owned
oil company Etap added to a supply overhang of sweet crude.
The firm is selling two aframax cargoes of Algerian light
sweet Zarzaitine crude, also rich in naphtha, along with a
35,000 tonne cargo of Miskar condensate via a tender expected to
close on Thursday next week.
In other tender news, traders awaited the results of a
Turkish TPAO tender, which closed on Thursday, to sell a 600,000
barrel cargo of Azeri Light for loading on July 6-8.
Spot differentials for Russian Urals crude rose, with
traders saying aframax cargoes in the south were largely sold
out for June and only a few Suezmax cargoes remained.
In the Platts window, Litasco bid for an 80,000 tonne cargo
for loading June 28-July 1 at dated Brent minus $1.75 cif
Mediterranean, up from Gunvor's bid at dated Brent minus $2.15
on Wednesday.
Traders said cargoes in the North were at around dated Brent
minus $1.55, still well below BP's unsuccessful offer a day
earlier of a 100,000 tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $1.10
loading June 23-27.
Traders said the Urals loading program for July was expected
to begin emerging next week.
June cargoes of Iraqi Kirkuk, a medium sour alternative to
Urals, were said to be largely sold out.
Oil futures were little changed after OPEC delegates said a
30 million barrel a day output limit would remain in place.
Extra Saudi oil is largely responsible for lifting OPEC
output to 31.6 million bpd, well in advance of the group's
formal target. Smaller producers were left with no alternative
but to plead with Saudi Arabia to scale back supplies
unilaterally to stem a $30 slide in prices.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne; editing by Jane
Baird)