LONDON, June 19 Spot differentials for Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend fell to a new record low on Tuesday as Europe remains flooded with sweets on lower exports to the United States and weak naphtha margins, hit by a slowing global economy.

Differentials for Russia's main export were largely unchanged but could fall with greater anticipated exports in July.

The full official programme for the grade's three export terminals, Novorossiisk, Primorsk and Ust Luga, has yet to emerge.

But Ust Luga will export 2 million tonnes in July, double of the amount in June, Transneft said on Tuesday.

In the Platts window, Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne cargo to Total at dated Brent minus $1.60 loading July 2-6 cif Augusta.

Gunvor also offered a 100,000 tonne cargo in North West Europe down to dated Brent minus $1.40 loading July 3-7 from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

On light sweet grades, four cargoes of Kazakh Tengiz changed hands, including one offered via tender by producer Tengizchevroil loading July 11-15.

Three of the cargoes were said to be traded on a term basis, one market source said, to regional refiners. Further details were kept private.

A major offered a cargo of Algerian Saharan Blend loading July 8, several market sources said.

Differentials for Saharan Blend have fallen further to at least dated Brent minus $3.00 if not lower.

"The arbitrage to Asia is closed. You cannot sell to them at the moment," one trader said.

The same major was also offering one cargo of Libyan Es Sider loading end June at dated Brent minus 50 cents, far below the June official selling price of dated Brent plus 85 cents.

Azeri Light is still holding onto to a premium above dated Brent. One refiner said offers coming from various traders, including a major, were around dated Brent plus $2.80/2.90.

In other tender news, Glencore won at least two of Surgut's latest tender for two cargoes from Primorsk loading June 30-July 1 and July 3-4 in the Baltic and one from Ust Luga loading July 1-2.

The Russian Ufa group of refineries will raise runs by 15 percent in June compared with May, to around 430,000 bpd, trading sources said. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; editing by James Jukwey)