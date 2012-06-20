LONDON, June 20 Spot differentials for Russian Urals crude were steady on Wednesday as traders awaited final loading programmes for July to evaluate whether exports would rise significantly next month.

A preliminary loading programme for the first 10 days of July from Russia's major export terminals, Novorossiisk, Primorsk and Ust Luga, showed an increase in supply ahead, which could put the grade under renewed pressure next month.

On the other hand, Russian refinery runs are due to ramp up to cope with summer demand and traders said that the preliminary loading programme only provided a general indication as to the volumes that would be supplied in July.

"The first 10 days don't mean a great deal... Russian refineries will start working harder, which contradicts the rise in crude exports," said one crude oil trader.

A second trader also said he expected final loading programmes to show a less generous rise in crude exports.

"I don't understand where you can get much more volumes for exports compared to June when domestic Russian refineries are ramping up runs," he said.

"I just think the final programme for July won't show such generous volumes."

WINDOW

In the Platts window, Socar sold a cargo of Azeri Light to Litasco at dated Brent plus $2.50, below offers of around dated Brent plus $2.80/2.90 on Tuesday.

LIBYA

In sweet grades, Libyan crudes were still offered at discounts of as much as $1 to official selling prices (OSPs) on the spot market, if not more, one trader said.

Libya's state oil firm is under pressure to cut OSPs as a sweet crude supply glut is weighing on differentials in the market and traders say a cut in prices is needed to revive demand.

Traders returning from meetings with Libyan officials in Istanbul this week said it was likely that OSPs would be lower in August, but added that any cut was unlikely to be enough to trim the glut in supply.

"Even if they are going to cut the OSPs for August, I am not expecting a great fanfare. It is said that the ministry has a certain budget and doesn't understand why light sweet crudes are so heavily discounted to sour grades," he said.

Promises that Libya's largest Ras Lanuf refinery would restart in July were also met with some doubt, as traders reported disagreements between Libya's National Oil Corporation and its joint-venture partner over the price of crude supplied to the refinery appeared unresolved.

TENDERS

* Surgut was heard having awarded one Primorsk and one Ust Luga cargo to Glencore with Repsol taking a third cargo from Primorsk. Prices were pegged at around dated Brent minus $1.5-$1.7 per barrel.

* TNK-BP was heard having awarded a cargo from Ust Luga to Total.

* Greece's Hellenic was heard to have issued a tender to buy an 80,000 cargo of Urals crude for delivery in the first decade of July on open credit terms. It was expected to close on Thursday.

* A trader said Greece's tender could attract more interest because of the weekend pro-euro vote, and also because there was a lack of demand elsewhere. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Dmitry Zhdannikov; additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)