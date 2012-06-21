LONDON, June 21 Kazakh CPC Blend crude
strengthened on Thursday after plunging to all-time lows in the
past weeks with some traders saying light, sweet oil grades
might have reached the bottom and could start a modest recovery.
"I would not mind stockpiling some sweets now. Brent is in
contango but to stockpile you also need some upside in
differentials," a trader with a trading house said.
"There is certainly more upside in diffs in sweet grades now
than in sour," he added.
In the Platts window, OMV bid for CPC Blend for mid-July
delivery at dated Brent minus $3.70 a barrel, some 50-60 cents
stronger than previous price indications, traders said.
Taiwan's CPC Corp bought sweet grades - Angolan and Azeri
Light - via a tender to buy crude for August, traders said.
It bought two cargoes of Angolan Nemba, three of Angolan
Cabinda and one cargo of Azeri Light.
Each Angolan cargo contains 950,000 barrels of crude oil.
Traders said light, sweet grades might begin to recover
together with naphtha, whose cracks might have also bottomed out
after plunging to multi-months lows.
"Naphtha does not feel long at all. The physical market is
much tighter than the paper suggests," said a trader, adding
that a cut in naphtha output by European refiners had tightened
the balance in the market.
There was no activity in Russia's Urals crude in the Platts
window and outside the window deals were done at levels close to
previous price indications, traders said.
Debate continued about expectations for export volumes from
the world's largest oil producer in July after loading dates for
the first 10 days of next month showed healthy deliveries from
major ports.
"I think July has to be bigger as there has been already too
much volume, which stayed in the pipeline in June," one trader
said referring to decisions by many companies not to maximise
exports in June awaiting a cut in export duties in July.
"On the other hand, if Brent continues to fall like that,
people enthusiasm to export more next month will certainly
weaken," he added.
Russian export duties for June were set based on mid-April
to mid-May oil prices. Brent has fallen from $119 at the
beginning of May to $90 per barrel on Thursday on worries about
the slowing global economy. July duties will be set based
on mid-May to mid-June prices.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ikuko Kurahone,; additional
reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)