MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian Urals crude differentials extended their decline on Monday after weakening at the end of last week as traders cited poor demand and large cargo availability.

"There is still a substantial amount of unsold cargoes. Loading programmes have shown a small maintenance in Primorsk in October but I don't think it will give a lot of support," a trader with a Russian major said.

A fresh schedule showed on Monday Russia's largest Baltic Sea port of Primorsk loading no cargo on Oct. 9 and only one cargo on Oct. 10 while loading 2 cargoes per day between Oct. 1-8.

In the Platts window, Vitol offered an early October cargo from Primorsk at dated Brent minus $1.75, some 25 cents weaker than last week, but found to buyers, traders said.

Vitol also showed an early October Suezmax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.40, some 45 cents weaker than last week, but also found no buyers.

Outside the window, Surgut was believed to have sold a prompt cargo from Ust-Luga in the Baltic to trader Talmay at around dated Brent minus $2.

The Russian government has offered to cut export duty for more remote oilfields in a move aimed at boosting crude output in the world's largest oil producer and generating more revenue for state coffers.

In light grades, Azeri Light was also believed to be getting weaker with prices pegged at around dated Brent plus $3.30.

"I think we will see deals done at around plus $3 very soon," said a major dealer in Azeri.

BP will have to invest billions of dollars more than previously planned if it is to slow falling output at an Azeri oil project that is also that country's biggest cash cow, oil executives and diplomats say.

Libya aims to raise its oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, overtaking the output before last year's war, as it banks on the return of foreign companies even though security in the country remains precarious. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by William Hardy)