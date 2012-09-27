MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian Urals crude strengthened a notch on Thursday after weakening in the past four sessions, traders said, after initial results emerged from a tender by producer Surgut.

Surgut offered to sell a cargo from Ust-Luga for Oct 12-13 loading, and a cargo from Primorsk for Oct 15-16 delivery.

The tender closed on Thursday and traders said their initial estimates showed the cargoes were placed at around dated Brent minus $1.35-$1.50, at least 25 cents stronger than price estimates on Wednesday.

One trader said the cargo could have been placed with a Spanish buyer, which has a tendency of paying strong prices when bidding for Urals, but that could not be confirmed. Another trader said it could have been placed with Statoil.

Surgut was also selling a SuezMax stem from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk for Oct 15-16 delivery.

Traders said the cargo could have been placed with trader Talmay but price levels were not clear.

There was no Urals or Azeri Light activity in the Platts window.

Traders said they did not expect the strength in Urals to necessarily last long despite strong refining margins.

"There are plenty of unsold October volumes available," said a trader with a major.

The newly built Baltic port of Ust-Luga expects to double crude oil shipments to 30 million tonnes next year in Russia's drive to diversify its export routes away from the central European Druzhba pipeline, the outlet's director said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)