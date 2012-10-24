LONDON, Oct 24 Russian Urals crude held on to its relatively strong levels on Wednesday with traders predicting further downward pressure from abundant supplies. "Margins are not so good due to the mild weather. They are shrinking, diesel is down and heating season has not yet started so the market is long. There is not a huge demand for sours in the Mediterranean, but with the approach of winter there could be a rebound," said one trader. A trader in light grades agreed the Mediterranean market was facing healthy levels of supply of Azeri and CPC. "The bottleneck at Trieste is also bearish for crude," he added, referring to a glut of volumes at the Italian port due to lack of capacity to take all crude to refiners in central Europe. In the Platts window Vitol sold to Glencore a 80,000-tonne Nov 3-7 cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.20, unchanged from Tuesday, traders said. In the Baltic, Repsol and Shell were believed to be the winners of Surgut's latest spot tender, winning Nov 6-7 and 10-11 respectively. Prices were pegged at around dated minus 80-90 cents. In other grades, Basrah was trading at levels below November OSPs, one trader said. Iraqi exports of medium sour Kirkuk crude oil are set to rise to 484,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, a preliminary loading programme showed on Wednesday, the highest in over a year. An Azeri Light deal might have been done from Supsa at levels weaker than the latest price estimates of plus $2.60 but that could not be confirmed. Azerbaijan's state oil firm signalled on Wednesday BP would keep the operatorship of one of its major foreign projects after Baku recently accused the British oil major of "false promises" following a shortfall in planned output. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)