LONDON, Oct 25 Spot differentials on Russian Urals firmed in both regions on Thursday, on the back of expected smaller November loading programme in the Baltic and the Mediterranean and greater demand as refineries ramp as maintenance season winds down. In the Platts window, Eni bid for an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean loading Nov. 6-10, up to dated Brent minus 80 cents. Around a 40 cent rise compared with previous deals and offers. Polish refiner PKN awarded its latest Urals tender to Glencore, traders said, at around dated Brent minus 60-70 cents. Russia's preliminary November seaborne Urals crude export plan showed a scheduled decline in liftings. Combined exports from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are expected to sink to 7.4 million tonnes from 7.7 million tonnes in October. From the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, exports are expected to fall to 2.79 million tonnes in November compared to 3.46 million tonnes in October. "The end of maintenance on some Russian domestic refineries, better margins in Russia, falling flat price etc," one trader said, explaining the lower Urals programme. Another trader added that increased seaborne Urals demand from central Europe due to falling Druzhba exports over the last months, was also supporting levels in the Mediterranean. But Rosneft announced on Thursday plans to potentially increase supplies through the pipeline feeding German, Polish and Czech refineries, which could eventually ease the situation. Rising Iraqi exports have been keeping a lid on Urals prices to a certain degree in the last month, but refiners prefer the less sulphurous Russian grade. Exports of Iraqi Basra Light are set to hit their highest level ever at 2.531 million barrels per day in November. Kirkuk exports are scheduled at their highest since June 2011. Algerian state oil company Sonatrach raised its November official selling price on its main crude oil grade, light sweet Saharan Blend, to dated Brent plus 25 cents from dated Brent minus 20 cents in October. Demand for light sweet grades has been strong on the back of naphtha and gasoline margins. "I think it (the OSP) is alright, not too aggressive," said one lifter "But gasoline should fall." (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)