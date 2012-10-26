LONDON, Oct 26 Russian Urals crude was steady on Friday with traders predicting for next week firmer values in the Baltic, where refiners return from maintenances, and possibly in the Mediterranean despite a certain number of unsold prompt cargoes. Russia confirmed on Friday its preliminary November seaborne Urals crude export plan showing a decline in liftings. Combined exports from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are expected to fall to 7.4 million tonnes from 7.7 million tonnes in October. From the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, exports were confirmed to fall to 2.79 million tonnes in November compared to 3.46 million tonnes in October. There were no offers or bids in the Platts window, traders said. Outside the window, Surgut was understood to have awarded a cargo from Primorsk in the Baltic at around dated Brent minus 60 cents, in line with or a bit stronger than prices earlier in the week. Russia is planning to export less oil to Europe in November because its refineries ramp up runs and as it is planning to ship more crude to Asia. Traders said they expected a December loading schedule for the Pacific ESPO crude to be 200,000-300,000 tonnes, higher than for November, which would further limit volumes for Europe. Siberian Light was also understood stronger. Azeri would likely hover around its current levels, said a major player. "There is a glut at Triest and not that many buyers," he said. Urals and other grades in the Mediterranean have been supported in the past months by falling Russian exports to central Europe via the Druzhba pipeline as European refiners sought to bring more volumes from Russia via the Mediterranean port of Triest. But the pipeline from Triest to central Europe has reached its maximum capacity creating a glut at the Italian port. Russian oil firm Rosneft announced on Thursday plans to potentially increase supplies through the Druzhba pipeline feeding German, Polish and Czech refineries, which could eventually ease the shortage of crude. An explosion in Turkey on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which carries about a quarter of Iraq's crude exports, has halted flows on one link of the double line but has not disrupted Iraqi exports, Turkish energy ministry officials said on Friday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)