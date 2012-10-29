LONDON, Oct 29 Spot differentials on medium sour Russian Urals firmed in Northwest Europe while Kazakh CPC Blend levels jumped on Monday, due to firm margins, a smaller November Urals programme and the end of the maintenance season. Greater demand from central Europe was still a factor as refineries try to make up for low pipeline deliveries through Druzhba from Russia by importing more seaborne Urals cargoes. In the Platts window, Rosneft sold a Urals cargo to Vitol at dated Brent minus 50 cents loading Nov. 8-12. Talmay won Surgut's latest tender for two Urals cargoes loading in the Baltic, one from Ust Luga and one from Primorsk both for Nov. 17-18. The price level was said to be around dated Brent minus 50 cents. BP was the winner of Rosneft's tender for four Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk, traders said, with the price heard to be at around dated Brent minus 50, and even up to dated Brent minus 40 cents, but this could not be confirmed. Gazprom, Unipec and Vitol were offering October loading but November arrival Iraqi Basra Light into the Mediterranean, one trader said. The offer levels on the grade were around dated Brent minus $3.00 on a cif basis, several traders said. Kazakh CPC Blend was trading at around dated Brent plus $1.00 if not higher, several traders said, as Exxon was said to be buying up a lot of November loading cargoes. Specific deal details could not be confirmed, however. Blending demand for Urals and CPC was also on the rise, one trader added. Kazakh Tengiz was also said to be trading around this level. Egypt has secured oil supplies for the rest of the year, despite fears about its ability to make payments, from a small number of Western suppliers who have agreed to deliver unusual grades of crude for hefty premiums, market sources said. Exports of Saharan Blend are expected to fall as a result, after rising nearly one third to over 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) this summer after Algeria's largest 335,000 bpd Skikda refinery resumed normal operations after months of maintenance. More than two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast's refining capacity shut down on Monday ahead of Hurricane Sandy. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)