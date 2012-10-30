LONDON, Oct 30 Spot differentials on Russian Urals firmed in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, in tight supplies and post maintenance demand now that trading is well into mid-November. No offers or bids surfaced in the Platts window, but the market remained strong with offers on 80,000 tonnes Urals cargoes were around dated Brent minus 50 to minus 40 cents, several traders said. Turkish Tupras closed a tender for an 85,000 tonne or 135,000 tonne of Kazakh CPC Blend loading Nov. 25-30, but the winner had not yet emerged. November loading Azeri Light was nearly sold out, said one trader, with only up to three cargoes still available. Russia will increase exports of ESPO crude blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino by 200,000 tonnes in December to 1.8 million tonnes thanks to a pipeline extension, a loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. Turkish maritime authorities on Tuesday shut Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait to tankers longer than 200 metres due to strong currents, shipping agent GAC Turkey said. The closures could delay passage for super tankers for up to two days, if the strait re-opens within a day. The second-largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast has suffered "some" flooding and a power outage from Hurricane Sandy, while two smaller plants also lost power, as glitches threaten to slow the recovery in fuel supplies. While the region's biggest plant, in Philadelphia, and several others were ramping up operations after escaping damage, other facilities, pipelines and terminals were struggling to restore supplies that had slowed to a trickle. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)