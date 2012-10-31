LONDON, Oct 31 Spot differentials on Russian medium sour Urals in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean firmed on Wednesday due to shipping delays through the Turkish straits, which contributed to an already tightening supply situation. Delays through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits are lengthening, several traders said, to at least 3 days in both directions. The straits are crucial for exports of Kazakh CPC Blend and Urals, which load at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. In the Platts window, Rosneft bid for a 100,000 tonnes cargo of Urals at dated Brent minus 40 cents loading Nov. 15-19 in the Baltic. No offers surfaced. The Urals November loading programme is already shorter than usual due to rising refining runs in Russia after maintenance and increasing exports from Russia's eastern port Kozmino via the ESPO pipeline. There is stronger European demand for Urals with the end of seasonal maintenance as well as greater demand for seaborne cargoes to make up for lower Druzhba pipeline exports to Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic. The slow passage of tankers tightens the market even further. Traders said the strength of Urals has made Iraqi Kirkuk a more attractive grade. Sellers were offering cargoes at premiums to the November official selling price, even up to plus 40 cents. But some market players cautioned that buyers were unlikely to accept quite such a high level due to the lower quality of the grade and risk of long delays at Ceyhan as evidenced this past summer. Previously, Unipec sold a mid-November Urals cargo at around dated Brent minus 40 cents. BP also sold at least one cargo above that level, traders said, but this was not confirmed. The major was said to have sold one cargo for Nov. 15-19 loading to Poland's PKN through a tender, a trader said. Vitol was the winner of a buy tender by Turkey's Tupras with an 85,000 tonne cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend, traders said. The price was said to be above dated Brent plus $1.00 but this could not be confirmed. Sell tenders by Egypt's EGPC for 2013 year-long supplies of Qarun and Ras Gharib are expected to close next week, traders said. The Qarun tender is for one 430,000 barrel cargo each month while the details for Ras Gharib were more vague with one or two loading each month, one trader said. The Ras Gharib cargoes tend to be up to 80,000 tonnes each. The winners of Tunisian Etap's Zarzaitine tender and EGPC's Western Desert tender for November loading had not yet emerged after closing this week. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)