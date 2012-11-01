LONDON, Nov 1 Spot price differentials for Russian Urals in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean rose further on Thursday, buoyed by supply constraints caused by shipping delays in the Turkish straits and queues at the port of Trieste in the Mediterranean. Delays in either direction affecting the passage of tankers travelling between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean were as long as four days, according to traders, slowing the flow of Russian exports from Novorossiisk. At Trieste traders said shipping traffic remained unusually high due to drop in Druzhba pipeline supplies to central Europe from Russia. The pipeline issue has forced several refineries in the region, including Germany's largest plant Miro, to cut runs and rely on oil delivered by sea. As a result of the increased demand for deliveries to the Mediterranean port, crude oil tankers face lengthy queues of up to nine days to deliver their cargoes, traders said on Thursday. In the Platts window, Gunvor sold a 100,000 tonne cargo for loading at Primorsk to Glencore at dated Brent minus 20 cents for loading Nov. 18-22, higher than a bid of dated Brent minus 40 cents heard on Wednesday. Also in the North, traders said that Shell was among the winners of a Surgut tender for three Primorsk cargoes for Nov. 21-22, Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 24-25. The first cargo was sold at dated Brent plus 10 cents, according to traders, while the second sold at dated Brent flat and the third sold at a small discount to dated Brent. There were no trades in the Mediterranean, but traders said cargoes were being discussed at around dated Brent minus 20-30 cents. Also in the Mediterranean, BP was said to have won Tunisian Etap's Zarzaitine tender, awarded at around dated Brent plus 35 cents according to one trader. A separate tender for Zarzaitine crude for loading in the third decade of the month by Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach for Zarzaitine was said to have been awarded to Exxon, although details on pricing were unavailable. Sell tenders by Egypt's EGPC for 2013 year-long supplies of Qarun and Ras Gharib are expected to close next week, traders said. The Qarun tender is for one 430,000 barrel cargo each month while the details for Ras Gharib were more vague with one or two loading each month, one trader said. The Ras Gharib cargoes tend to be up to 80,000 tonnes each. (additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)