LONDON, Nov 2 Spot price differentials for Russian Urals crude were unchanged on Friday after a week-long rally, while traders said the grade may sustain strong levels next week due to a perception of scarce supply. "Overall the programme for the Baltic feels short, and there are doubts that unallocated positions from Primorsk will be filled. The Med is short too," one trader with a major oil company said. He added he had heard offers for Aframax cargoes in the Mediterranean at a premium to dated Brent. A trader in the Mediterranean said a decline in Brent prices on Friday was likely to support refining margins and demand for crude from refiners next week. Urals also got support this week from shipping delays in the Bosphorus, although the bullish impact was partially offset by a queue of tankers at the Italian port of Trieste due to a glut on a pipeline to central Europe. Next week, French refineries will hold a strike to protest against the closure of the Petit Couronne refinery. The action is due to last one day on Nov. 5, and the country is unlikely to see a repeat of the prolonged strike in 2010. There were no deals, bids or offers in the Platts window in Urals or other grades on Friday, traders said. A trader in Azeri said the grade was mostly sold out but that a rally was not likely because of abundant supplies of competing light grades. Russia is seeking to increase oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic, its pipeline monopoly said on Friday. Transneft said 350,000 tonnes of oil had been registered to be shipped via Druzhba to the Czech Republic in November and that could be topped with an extra 60,000 tonnes. This is higher than in October, when Russia exported 237,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic through Druzhba. The oil will be supplied by LUKOIL and Gazprom Neft and may help ease the glut at Trieste Russian oil output hit a post-Soviet high in October as a beefed-up Rosneft, soon to be the world's biggest crude supplier, dug deeper into hard-to-reach fields. In Azerbaijan, BP replaced Rashid Javanshir as its regional head following criticism from the country's leadership over declining oil output. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jane Baird)