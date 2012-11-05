LONDON, Nov 5 Spot price differentials for Russian Urals crude weakened steeply on Monday as Vitol and BP sold prompt barrels surprising the market after a week of perception of tight supplies. "I thought the Med would tick a bit higher and some sellers thought that too. I think there is still enough buying interest," said a regular buyer in the Mediterranean. "The cargoes were quite prompt. It might also be that the initial fears about a very short loading programme for November are dissipating," said a trader with a major. In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 80,000-tonne cargo to Shell in the Med at dated Brent minus 55 cents for Nov 21-25 delivery, some 40 cents weaker that prices last week, traders said. BP sold to Total a cargo in the Baltic at dated minus 75 cents for November 15-19 delivery, some 55 cents weaker than prices last week. In a rare tender, trader Efremov offered as cargo from Tatneft from the Primorsk loading Nov 23-24 with result due on Tuesday. Protests outside western Libya's main oil refinery shut down operations for a second day on Monday, causing long queues at petrol stations in the capital Tripoli, a refinery spokesman said. Workers at Total's Donges and La Mede refineries in France voted to strike for 24 hours on Monday to protest against the possible liquidation of a former Petroplus refinery in northern France, union officials said. But workers at Total's Gonfreville refinery, the group's largest, did not vote to strike as most of the plant's units are already stopped because of major maintenance that started two weeks ago and which is expected to end mid-December. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William Hardy)