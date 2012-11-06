LONDON, Nov 6 Spot differentials on Russian medium sour Urals were unchanged on Tuesday after sinking in the previous session as demand shifted to cheaper and more sulphurous Iraqi alternatives. Demand for the medium sour Russian grade has dissipated since spot differentials hit over a two-month high last week. The end of most seasonal refinery maintenance; greater seaborne demand from central Europe due to limited supplies through the Druzhba pipeline; and tanker delays at Trieste all had contributed to the recent tightening of the market. "Most people are coming back to the sours market, because of the new Urals value and the November Kirkuk and Basrah, (which are) very competitive on the OSP," said another trader. In the Platts window, Vitol offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo in Northwest Europe at dated Brent minus 40 cents before withdrawing. No buying interest surfaced. Export delays of North Sea grade Forties were also a cause for buoyant Urals prices recently as refiners sought to cover prompt needs, but the return of some Forties production this week has quelled that need, a trader said. On sweet grades, market players were in limbo awaiting December loading programmes. Azeri Light was said to be largely sold out, with maybe one end-month cargo still available. Kazakh CPC Blend was also sold out, several traders said, after Tengizchevroil and Kazmunaigas placed their last few cargoes. Trade of December-loading Libyan cargoes have not yet begun as no dates have been published, a third trader said. Workers at western Libya's 120,000 barrel per day Zawiya refinery plan to shut down the plant to protest the government's weak grip on security, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after wounded civil war veterans blocked off the facility to demand more compensation. Shell sealed a two-year deal worth up to $4 billion to supply oil to mid-sized Russian refiner and retailer Bashneft, the Russian firm said on Tuesday, extending an existing agreement between the two sides. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by)