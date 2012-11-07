LONDON, Nov 7 Spot price differentials on Russian Urals crude were unchanged on Wednesday but expected to firm as a significant volume will be diverted to Belarus, while Libya's National Oil Corporation eyed increased exports in the first quarter of next year. No activity surfaced in the Platts window. "Traders are trying to understand the direction of the market," said one trader. However, Russian medium sour Russian Urals prices were expected to rebound slightly after its sharp 40-50 cent dip on Monday, traders said. Increasing Russian exports to Belarus in the fourth quarter is expected to be a bullish factor moving forward, as less Urals will move to other export terminals. At the same time, more will be sent through the ESPO pipeline to Asia, leaving less and less for the Baltic and Black Sea ports. Supplies of Urals crude to Belarus will rise by around 1 million tonnes in November-December compared with the previously planned volumes, traders said on Wednesday. Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, confirmed supplies to Belarus will rise but declined to specify the source of the additional volumes. Russian Tatneft sold a third decade cargo of Urals from Primorsk, said another trader, at around dated Brent minus 50 cents but details could not be confirmed. In the Mediterranean, offers firmed to dated Brent minus 30 cents, said a third trader, but no deals surfaced. Libyan crude oil production has returned to its pre-war levels of around 1.6 million barrels per day and the country aims to boost oil output to 1.72 million bpd by the end of March next year, the chairman of Libyan NOC said on Wednesday, but warned of the risk that strikes could interrupt production. Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. oil firms Conoco, Marathon and Hess, expects to nearly double oil output within five years to 600,000 barrels per day, a company official said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)