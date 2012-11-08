LONDON, Nov 8 Spot differentials on Russian Urals held steady in limited activity on Thursday, with most November loading cargoes sold out in the Mediterranean. Early December loading dates on Urals are not expected to surface until the second half of next week. Iraqi official selling prices for December were also expected to surface by next week. There was no activity in the Platts window for a second day. November loading cargoes of Urals were said to be mostly cleared, particularly in the Mediterranean. A cargo was said to be on offer for mid month loading at around dated Brent minus 30 cents, said one trader, who expected the price to fall. Otherwise, only one Suezmax was still potentially with Vitol loading Nov. 17-19, said another trader. "There is no window activity because there is no crude. November cargoes are almost finished, all the aframaxes are gone," said another trader. One 45,000 tonne cargo of Kazakh Kumkol was still available loading mid November and is expected to trade at a discount to dated Brent. Its high pour point makes it less attractive in winter as the crude requires heating. Kazakh CPC Blend prices were still elevated at around dated Brent plus $1.00 while demand for Libyan was said to have collapsed, the same trader said. Central European countries face an uncertain future with the prospect of refinery disruptions and higher energy bills as Russia diverts exports of Urals to Asia and alternative import routes become expensive and congested. Russian supplies via Druzhba to Europe dropped this year to multi-year lows of around 900,000 bpd after Moscow launched the Ust-Luga port in the Baltic and began ramping up exports to Asia. Meanwhile, Turkish imports of Iranian oil are not expected to fall when an exemption from U.S. sanctions expires on Dec. 3, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said, signalling once again the government wants to renew the dispensation. Azerbaijan expects its oil production to fall 6 percent to 42.9 million tonnes this year and to start rising only in 2014, despite efforts by BP to stem falling output, a government forecast obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)