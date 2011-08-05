LONDON, Aug 5 Urals finished a week of strength on a quiet note on Friday with traders saying the grade could ease next week as its rally had probably been overdone.

"The Med (Mediterranean) is too strong. It had a bit of a panic taste in the past few days," one trader with a major said.

Urals differentials have strengthened significantly in the past weeks due to a short export programme in the Baltic.

They have also strengthened in the Mediterranean this week due to falling oil futures, strong refining margins and plans by some firms to send oil across the Atlantic to the United States where prices for sour grade have also strengthened.

"The fall in the flat price and very good margins are giving support but I feel at some point next week it may start coming off. If we go stronger in Urals, people will definitely start looking at alternative grades," said a trader with a major house.

In the Platts window, BP bid for an end-August cargo in the Baltic at BFOE minus $1.20, slightly weaker than the latest price indications, but found no sellers.

Traders said Primorsk's short loading schedule for August could be boosted by an extra cargo from TNK-BP.

TNK-BP was also heard planning to load a 140,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea on Aug 23-24, taking the slot from Tatneft.

Traders also said the publication of Iranian and Iraqi official selling prices (OSP) next week should give Urals some direction.

"With Saudi OSP strengthening this week, I suspect we will see strength in Iraqi prices too" one trader said.

The Azeri Light market is awaiting loading programmes for September next week after paring some of its recent weakness and coming close to BFOE plus $4 a barrel.

Fuel oil cracks improved further on Friday to end the week at around minus $9 a barrel, a new high for this year, boosting the appeal of heavier grades such as Urals. Gasoline cracks were close to $10 per barrel and gasoil cracks were close to $15 or their best since April.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)