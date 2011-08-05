LONDON, Aug 5 Urals finished a week of strength
on a quiet note on Friday with traders saying the grade could
ease next week as its rally had probably been overdone.
"The Med (Mediterranean) is too strong. It had a bit of a
panic taste in the past few days," one trader with a major said.
Urals differentials have strengthened significantly in the
past weeks due to a short export programme in the Baltic.
They have also strengthened in the Mediterranean this week
due to falling oil futures, strong refining margins and plans by
some firms to send oil across the Atlantic to the United States
where prices for sour grade have also strengthened.
"The fall in the flat price and very good margins are giving
support but I feel at some point next week it may start coming
off. If we go stronger in Urals, people will definitely start
looking at alternative grades," said a trader with a major
house.
In the Platts window, BP bid for an end-August cargo in the
Baltic at BFOE minus $1.20, slightly weaker than the latest
price indications, but found no sellers.
Traders said Primorsk's short loading schedule for August
could be boosted by an extra cargo from TNK-BP.
TNK-BP was also heard planning to load a 140,000-tonne cargo
from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea on Aug 23-24, taking the slot
from Tatneft.
Traders also said the publication of Iranian and Iraqi
official selling prices (OSP) next week should give Urals some
direction.
"With Saudi OSP strengthening this week, I suspect we will
see strength in Iraqi prices too" one trader said.
The Azeri Light market is awaiting loading programmes for
September next week after paring some of its recent weakness and
coming close to BFOE plus $4 a barrel.
Fuel oil cracks improved further on Friday to end the week
at around minus $9 a barrel, a new high for this year, boosting
the appeal of heavier grades such as Urals. Gasoline cracks were
close to $10 per barrel and gasoil cracks were close to $15 or
their best since April.
(Xtra clients: Click on topnews.session.rservices.com
to see Top News pages in multimedia Web format.))
MED CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIAL AND OUTRIGHT PRICE ASSESSMENTS:
<0#BFO-DIF> <0#C-E>
Urals Med BFO-URL-E URL-E
Urals NWE BFO-URL-NWE URL-NWE-E
Kirkuk BFO-KIR KIR-E
Siberian Light BFO-SIB SIB-E
Saharan Blend BFO-SAH SAH-E
CPC Blend BFO-CPC CPC-E
Azeri BFO-AZR AZR-E
CRUDE ARBITRAGE STORIES
CRUDE OIL TRADES
NORTH SEA CRUDE REPORT
AFRICAN CRUDE REPORT
Russia oil export schedule, monthly
Russia oil exports, table, monthly
Russia oil output by company, monthly
Russia oil output/exports, monthly
Russia product export, monthly
energy speed guide
crude speed guide
NYMEX crude <0#CL:> ICE crude <0#LCO:>
OPEC North Sea
crude oil oil products
derivatives European products
Latest ICE Latest NYMEX
(Xtra clients: Click on topnews.session.rservices.com
to see Top News pages in multimedia Web format.))
MED CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIAL AND OUTRIGHT PRICE ASSESSMENTS:
<0#BFO-DIF> <0#C-E>
Urals Med BFO-URL-E URL-E
Urals NWE BFO-URL-NWE URL-NWE-E
Kirkuk BFO-KIR KIR-E
Siberian Light BFO-SIB SIB-E
Saharan Blend BFO-SAH SAH-E
CPC Blend BFO-CPC CPC-E
Azeri BFO-AZR AZR-E
CRUDE ARBITRAGE STORIES
CRUDE OIL TRADES
NORTH SEA CRUDE REPORT
AFRICAN CRUDE REPORT
Russia oil export schedule, monthly
Russia oil exports, table, monthly
Russia oil output by company, monthly
Russia oil output/exports, monthly
Russia product export, monthly
energy speed guide
crude speed guide
NYMEX crude <0#CL:> ICE crude <0#LCO:>
OPEC North Sea
crude oil oil products
derivatives European products
Latest ICE Latest NYMEX
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)