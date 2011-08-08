LONDON, Aug 8 Urals crude was bid at the highest differential this year on Monday in response to a fall in benchmark prices and following an arbitrage booking to the United States last week for the first time since February.

"There is less sour around in the Mediterranean, and some barrels are going to the United States," a trader with a refiner said.

Traders also said strength of high sulphur fuel oil supported Urals.

URALS

* In the public trading window, ENI bid for a 80,000 tonne cargo at dated BFOE minus $1.00 a barrel for Aug. 21-25. The discount is the narrowest since December last year.

* In Northwest Europe, Litasco bid for a Aug. 27-31 loading cargo at dated minus $1.15 a barrel.

* Although there was no trade in the window, traders said TNK-BP sold a 140,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean. Details were not clear.

* They said some 80,000 tonne cargoes were offered at around dated minus 80-90 cents a barrel.

TENDER

* Syria's Sytrol sold Souedia and Syrian Light via a tender. Traders said the winners were Repsol and Total, but this was not confirmed.

SWEET

* The sweet crude market was relatively thin on Monday as the September programme of Azeri Light was expected to release on Tuesday.

* All the cargoes of CPC Blend were sold, traders said. Prices were around dated plus $1.10-$1.20 a barrel.

* Some trader said September Nigerian cargoes were actively marketed into the Mediterranean. (Xtra clients: Click on topnews.session.rservices.com to see Top News pages in multimedia Web format.)) MED CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIAL AND OUTRIGHT PRICE ASSESSMENTS:

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)