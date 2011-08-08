LONDON, Aug 8 Urals crude was bid at the highest
differential this year on Monday in response to a fall in
benchmark prices and following an arbitrage booking to the
United States last week for the first time since February.
"There is less sour around in the Mediterranean, and some
barrels are going to the United States," a trader with a refiner
said.
Traders also said strength of high sulphur fuel oil
supported Urals.
URALS
* In the public trading window, ENI bid for a 80,000 tonne
cargo at dated BFOE minus $1.00 a barrel for Aug. 21-25. The
discount is the narrowest since December last year.
* In Northwest Europe, Litasco bid for a Aug. 27-31 loading
cargo at dated minus $1.15 a barrel.
* Although there was no trade in the window, traders said
TNK-BP sold a 140,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean. Details
were not clear.
* They said some 80,000 tonne cargoes were offered at around
dated minus 80-90 cents a barrel.
TENDER
* Syria's Sytrol sold Souedia and Syrian Light via a tender.
Traders said the winners were Repsol and Total, but this was not
confirmed.
SWEET
* The sweet crude market was relatively thin on Monday as
the September programme of Azeri Light was expected to release
on Tuesday.
* All the cargoes of CPC Blend were sold, traders said.
Prices were around dated plus $1.10-$1.20 a barrel.
* Some trader said September Nigerian cargoes were actively
marketed into the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)