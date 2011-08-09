(Corrects year in headline to 2011 from 2001)

LONDON, Aug 9 Russian Urals crude hovered near its highest levels in 2011 on Tuesday after spiking earlier this week on the back of a rise in refining margins and a fall in futures.

"There is too much volatility in futures so people are just taking a break," said a trader with a major, after no bids or offers were seen in the Platts public window.

On Monday, ENI bid for a 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at BFOE minus $1, the strongest since December, while Litasco bid for an end-August cargo in the Baltic at minus $1.15.

"Prices are definitely stronger than this but some suggestions that they might have gone into positive territory are just not serious," one trader said.

In other grades, a loading schedule showed on Tuesday the Azeri-Turkish Baku-Ceyhan pipeline will cut exports of the Azeri Light crude grade in September to 20.3 million barrels from 21.7 million barrels in August.

A shorter than expected loading schedule should give the grade yet another boost after it had already benefited from strengthening prices of West African grades.

CPC Blend was also believed to be strengthening with very scrace August cargo avalability.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Anthony Barker)