LONDON, Aug 10 Russian sour Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Wednesday due to scarce cargo availability and Azeri Light was perceived to be in big demand again due to a lack of alternative sweet barrels and a short export plan.

"Urals is sold out. To be honest big buyers are already looking for September programmes, which are a couple of weeks away," said a trader with a major.

BP and Lukoil both bid for Urals in the Baltic for end-August delivery with the strongest bid coming in at BFOE minus 70 cents, close to the highest this year, and some 30 cents stronger than the latest price indications.

But bids found no offers due to poor availability of volumes and possibly because the grade was perceived a bit stronger.

Azeri Light might have improved further from around BFOE plus $4 as the diesel-rich grade benefits from a short export programme released earlier this week and strong prices for African grades.

"WAF (West African) is not only strong but is also sold out. There will be good levels for Azeri this month," one trader in Azeri said.

Also on Wednesday, industry sources told Reuters Russia will likely introduce planned cuts in the oil export duty regime in October, in a move to try to boost investments in its fields and sustain production growth.

Brent crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday due to a fall in U.S. stockpiles but refining margins held strong.

Brent/gasoil cracks stood close to $15 per barrel and high-sulphur fuel oil cracks held stronger than minus $10 a barrel, supporting the appeal of sour grades like Urals.

(Xtra clients: Click on topnews.session.rservices.com to see Top News pages in multimedia Web format.)) MED CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIAL AND OUTRIGHT PRICE ASSESSMENTS:

<0#BFO-DIF> <0#C-E>

Urals Med BFO-URL-E URL-E

Urals NWE BFO-URL-NWE URL-NWE-E

Kirkuk BFO-KIR KIR-E

Siberian Light BFO-SIB SIB-E

Saharan Blend BFO-SAH SAH-E

CPC Blend BFO-CPC CPC-E

Azeri BFO-AZR AZR-E CRUDE ARBITRAGE STORIES CRUDE OIL TRADES NORTH SEA CRUDE REPORT AFRICAN CRUDE REPORT

Russia oil export schedule, monthly Russia oil exports, table, monthly Russia oil output by company, monthly Russia oil output/exports, monthly Russia product export, monthly energy speed guide crude speed guide NYMEX crude <0#CL:> ICE crude <0#LCO:> OPEC North Sea crude oil oil products derivatives European products Latest ICE Latest NYMEX

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Keiron Hendersonh)