LONDON, Aug 10 Russian sour Urals crude
strengthened in the Baltic on Wednesday due to scarce cargo
availability and Azeri Light was perceived to be in big demand
again due to a lack of alternative sweet barrels and a short
export plan.
"Urals is sold out. To be honest big buyers are already
looking for September programmes, which are a couple of weeks
away," said a trader with a major.
BP and Lukoil both bid for Urals in the Baltic for
end-August delivery with the strongest bid coming in at BFOE
minus 70 cents, close to the highest this year, and some 30
cents stronger than the latest price indications.
But bids found no offers due to poor availability of volumes
and possibly because the grade was perceived a bit stronger.
Azeri Light might have improved further from around BFOE
plus $4 as the diesel-rich grade benefits from a short export
programme released earlier this week and strong prices for
African grades.
"WAF (West African) is not only strong but is also sold out.
There will be good levels for Azeri this month," one trader in
Azeri said.
Also on Wednesday, industry sources told Reuters Russia
will likely introduce planned cuts in the oil export duty regime
in October, in a move to try to boost investments in its fields
and sustain production growth.
Brent crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday
due to a fall in U.S. stockpiles but refining margins held
strong.
Brent/gasoil cracks stood close to $15 per barrel and
high-sulphur fuel oil cracks held stronger than minus $10 a
barrel, supporting the appeal of sour grades like Urals.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb
Gorodyankin, editing by Keiron Hendersonh)