LONDON, Nov 4 Russian sour Urals crude stood strong on Friday and traders said Azeri Light December exports were expected to be much bigger than in November in a move that could further narrow the spread between sour and sweet grades.

"We are hearing the Azeri programme could be as big as 20 million (barrels)," one trader with Azeri said.

That would be a major jump from 17.35 million in November which was the lowest programme in many years because of maintenance at Caspian Sea platforms.

"I suspect the plan would be over 20 million," another trader said. "If margins remain good and we don't go deeper into backwardation, this volume will be easily absorbed."

"The refiners have eaten all their stockpiles in the past two months because of the backwardation, so there is a lot of delayed demand," he added.

Azeri Light premiums to dated BFOE have shrunk to around $3.5-$4.0 from as high as plus $5 in the past weeks despite a very short November programme. Many traders have attributed the weakening to a gradual return of Libyan oil exports.

Meanwhile, Urals' discounts to dated BFOE have narrowed to around flat from as low as minus $2 a few weeks ago.

As a result, the spread between Urals and Azeri Light has narrowed to around $3.5 a barrel from as high as $7 only a couple of months ago although Libyan production volumes are still slow to return to the market.

"The Urals has shot up as soon as the backwardation eased a bit because it is the most liquid grade of all available," the second trader said.

In the Platts window, Petraco continued to unsuccessfully bid for Urals in the Baltic at minus 25 cents for a Nov 14-18 cargo while traders said the market was probably at around flat to dated BFOE.

They said Urals was probably also strong in the Med.

"Things are again looking tight in the Med because of the weather delays," one trader said.

Exxon was heard winning a cargo of Libyan Zueitina crude at around a slight premium to dated BFOE. On Thursday, traders said Exxon had bought Sarir crude but on Friday sources said it was definitely Zueitina.

Japan's Itochu was also seen booking a cargo to lift Libyan crude.

Top oil majors and trading houses met Libyan oil officials in Istanbul this week for their first chance to win multi-billion dollar deals to supply fuel needed to keep the new government on its feet.

French oil company Total said it expects onshore production to start in Libya early next year and it was not renegotiating oil contracts. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jason Neely)