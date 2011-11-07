LONDON, Nov 7 Russian sour Urals crude went into a third trading week of parity with benchmark Brent on Monday and traders said the grade from the world's top oil producer will continue to draw support from good refining margins and relatively small export volumes.

"In the Med, I don't think much will change until new export programmes emerge. Much of November has been already sold but if people start bidding Urals up too high, then inevitably some alternatives will emerge," one trader said.

He said that although volumes of Iraqi and Iranian crude were not abundant, they could still represent a substitution if Urals climbed too high.

In the Platts window, Petraco continued to bid unsuccessfully for Urals in the Baltic at minus 40 cents for a Nov 17-21 cargo, while traders said the market was probably at around flat to dated BFOE.

"The north will be less stagnant than the south as there is a lot of cargoes still available but the demand is there as well," one trader said.

Russian oil producer Rosneft launched its first ever tender for a 100,000 tonnes Urals cargo for loading at the newly-built Baltic port Ust-Luga at the end of November, traders said. The tender closes on Nov 11.

"Most people will wait for a while before taking this crude. The terms say it is similar to REBCO (Russian Export Blend Crude Oil or Urals). It doesn't say it is outright REBCO and I'm wondering what that means," one trader said.

Traders also debated how many cargoes the port could load after its test loading in November, with some discussing as many as five tankers for December and other saying the port might see none until March 2012 because some additional construction work is required.

Transneft has said it will supply the port by diverting some 5 million tonnes of oil from the Polish port of Gdansk and another 5 million tonnes from Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in 2012.

Traders are also keen to know the levels of shipping fees that would apply to Ust-Luga as it would be the key factor to determine its profitability versus ports such as Primorsk or Novorossiisk or the Druzhba pipeline to central Europe.

Azeri programmes were expected to emerge later this week and traders said on Monday they were still expecting the loading programme to see a major boost to around 20 million barrels for December versus 17.35 million in November -- the lowest programme in many years because of maintenance works at Caspian Sea platforms. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Anthony Barker)