LONDON, Nov 8 Azeri December oil exports will
jump by 15 percent while still remaining below last year
average, traders said on Tuesday, predicting the light grade
could withstand downward pressure.
"It is of course bearish but so far we are seeing demand and
could get all cleared up pretty easily. We had months this year
when Azeri was trading strong even with monthly programmes of 28
million barrels," one trader of the Azeri crude said.
Azeri December exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan were
confirmed at 19.8 million barrels, up 15 percent from the
November loading programme. November exports of 17.35 million
were the lowest in many years because of maintenance works at
Caspian Sea platforms.
"The programmes are important but margins are key," said the
trader, referring to gasoil cracks which are important for the
gasoil-rich Azeri grade and have been holding close to this
year's peaks of around $17 a barrel in the past days.
There was no activity in the Urals market in the Platts
window on Tuesday, traders said continuing to assess Urals in
both the Mediterranean and the Baltic at around parity with
dated BFOE.
"The Russian medium sour grade has received a boost from a
bullish cocktail of solid demand, tight supplies from
Novorossiisk and a scarcity of alternative grades," JBC analysts
wrote in a note on Tuesday.
They added that Urals' recent strength has brought cracking
margins in the Mediterranean to below those in North West Europe
since late October.
Traders also said that U.S. oil major ExxonMobil would
likely be appearing in the Platts window soon after advising
Platts it intends to take part in the European Market on Close
assessment for Urals, North Sea and Mediterranean crude oil.
Exxon has not been seen in the Platts window for many years.
"They will obviously only buy, they won't sell anything. It
is their culture because they don't really trade oil," one
trader said.
"They aren't likely to be aggressive," another trader said,
adding Exxon's presence in the window might add some liquidity
to the Urals market.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)