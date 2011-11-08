LONDON, Nov 8 Azeri December oil exports will jump by 15 percent while still remaining below last year average, traders said on Tuesday, predicting the light grade could withstand downward pressure.

"It is of course bearish but so far we are seeing demand and could get all cleared up pretty easily. We had months this year when Azeri was trading strong even with monthly programmes of 28 million barrels," one trader of the Azeri crude said.

Azeri December exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan were confirmed at 19.8 million barrels, up 15 percent from the November loading programme. November exports of 17.35 million were the lowest in many years because of maintenance works at Caspian Sea platforms.

"The programmes are important but margins are key," said the trader, referring to gasoil cracks which are important for the gasoil-rich Azeri grade and have been holding close to this year's peaks of around $17 a barrel in the past days.

There was no activity in the Urals market in the Platts window on Tuesday, traders said continuing to assess Urals in both the Mediterranean and the Baltic at around parity with dated BFOE.

"The Russian medium sour grade has received a boost from a bullish cocktail of solid demand, tight supplies from Novorossiisk and a scarcity of alternative grades," JBC analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.

They added that Urals' recent strength has brought cracking margins in the Mediterranean to below those in North West Europe since late October.

Traders also said that U.S. oil major ExxonMobil would likely be appearing in the Platts window soon after advising Platts it intends to take part in the European Market on Close assessment for Urals, North Sea and Mediterranean crude oil.

Exxon has not been seen in the Platts window for many years.

"They will obviously only buy, they won't sell anything. It is their culture because they don't really trade oil," one trader said.

"They aren't likely to be aggressive," another trader said, adding Exxon's presence in the window might add some liquidity to the Urals market. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)