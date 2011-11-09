* Exxon has not been seen in the window for years
* Russia seeking to boost liquidity of Urals
* No trade on Weds, arbitrage discussed
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 9 Physical oil trade in the
Mediterranean and the Baltic will probably get a liquidity boost
after U.S. oil major ExxonMobil decided to join the
public Platts window, traders in Urals crude said on Wednesday.
Liquidity in Russian crude Urals, the world's biggest grade
by volumes, has improved in recent years, prompting Russia to
revive calls to turn Urals into a global benchmark --
suggestions that most traders treat with scepticism.
Liquidity can still suffer when there are no trade for days
or even weeks in the public Platts window.
Exxon has turned into one of the biggest partners for the
Kremlin in the oil industry this year after a landmark deal with
state giant Rosneft but traders said
Exxon's decision has been most likely driven by internal factors
rather than political observations.
"I think Exxon just decided that the time has come to be in
the window if it wants to try to get the best possible price
when it wants to buy," said a trader with a rival.
Exxon traders could not be reached to comment.
Exxon has not been seen in the Platts window for many years,
does not trade contracts for difference (CFDs), does not sell
crude in the European region and only buys it for its refiners
in the Mediterranean and northern Europe.
It is seen as one of the most aggressive and best paying
buyers when it needs volumes but can also be very stubborn on
price levels when it has flexibility on volumes.
"It will certainly bring more liquidity. Europe's Baltic
market is quite liquid but I'm sure we would all be interested
in seeing them in the less liquid Mediterranean market," one
trader with a European rival said.
Exxon is expected to start appearing in the Platts window
shortly after advising Platts this week it intends to take part
in the European Market on Close assessment for Urals, North Sea
and Mediterranean crude oil.
"We welcome them very much. It is good for liquidity," said
a Russian trader who added some initial logistical problems were
still possible since Exxon would not buy on a CIF basis
(cost-insurance-freight included) but would be sticking to its
preferred DES basis (delivery ex-ship), meaning it wants the
seller to take all risks until the port of discharge.
"But it should not change much from the logistical or
financial point of view," one trader said.
Another trader agreed: "It shall not be a big problem. The
difference will probably be between 3-4 or 6-10 cents a barrel
maximum," he said.
ARBITRAGE
Urals differentials stood strong on Wednesday with traders
debating if the market could get a further boost from possible
arbitrage to Asia or be weakened by extra supplies from the
Polish port of Gdansk.
"The margins are good and supportive. In the Mediterranean
there could be just one unsold Aframax cargo in November," one
trader with a European major said.
Two traders also said there was a possibility that a very
large crude carrier (VLCC) with 2 million barrels could sail to
Asia in the next weeks.
"The programme in the Baltic is of course a bit long. But
there is talk of a VLCC possibly going to Asia and that could
make a big difference," one trader said.
"It simply tells you that Urals is very unlikely to fall in
the Baltic," another trader said.
A third trader said however the cargo could be of fuel oil
to China and not of crude as the arbitrage for crude was shut.
He added that he expected a couple of extra Urals cargoes to
appear from Gdansk in November.
In the Platts window, Petraco continued to bid
unsuccessfully for a Urals cargo in the Baltic for Nov. 19-23
delivery at dated BFOE minus 30 cents, which traders said was
too low as the market for Urals was stronger.
A senior Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) source told
Reuters on Wednesday Libya will export around 7 million barrels
of oil in November, or less than a fifth of pre-war output.
The oil was due to load on 11 tankers of which five had
already sailed, the source said.
Traders said Azeri Light was trading strong at above plus
$4.00 to BFOE despite growing Libyan supplies.
"It does surprise me a little bit but given concerns around
the quality and reliability of Libyan oil, I can understand why
people prefer Azeri," one trader said.
Azeri December exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan were
confirmed at 19.8 million barrels on Tuesday, up 15 percent from
the November loading programme. November exports of 17.35
million were the lowest in many years because of maintenance
works at Caspian Sea platforms.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Anthony Barker)