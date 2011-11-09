* Exxon has not been seen in the window for years

* Russia seeking to boost liquidity of Urals

* No trade on Weds, arbitrage discussed

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Nov 9 Physical oil trade in the Mediterranean and the Baltic will probably get a liquidity boost after U.S. oil major ExxonMobil decided to join the public Platts window, traders in Urals crude said on Wednesday.

Liquidity in Russian crude Urals, the world's biggest grade by volumes, has improved in recent years, prompting Russia to revive calls to turn Urals into a global benchmark -- suggestions that most traders treat with scepticism.

Liquidity can still suffer when there are no trade for days or even weeks in the public Platts window.

Exxon has turned into one of the biggest partners for the Kremlin in the oil industry this year after a landmark deal with state giant Rosneft but traders said Exxon's decision has been most likely driven by internal factors rather than political observations.

"I think Exxon just decided that the time has come to be in the window if it wants to try to get the best possible price when it wants to buy," said a trader with a rival.

Exxon traders could not be reached to comment.

Exxon has not been seen in the Platts window for many years, does not trade contracts for difference (CFDs), does not sell crude in the European region and only buys it for its refiners in the Mediterranean and northern Europe.

It is seen as one of the most aggressive and best paying buyers when it needs volumes but can also be very stubborn on price levels when it has flexibility on volumes.

"It will certainly bring more liquidity. Europe's Baltic market is quite liquid but I'm sure we would all be interested in seeing them in the less liquid Mediterranean market," one trader with a European rival said.

Exxon is expected to start appearing in the Platts window shortly after advising Platts this week it intends to take part in the European Market on Close assessment for Urals, North Sea and Mediterranean crude oil.

"We welcome them very much. It is good for liquidity," said a Russian trader who added some initial logistical problems were still possible since Exxon would not buy on a CIF basis (cost-insurance-freight included) but would be sticking to its preferred DES basis (delivery ex-ship), meaning it wants the seller to take all risks until the port of discharge.

"But it should not change much from the logistical or financial point of view," one trader said.

Another trader agreed: "It shall not be a big problem. The difference will probably be between 3-4 or 6-10 cents a barrel maximum," he said.

ARBITRAGE

Urals differentials stood strong on Wednesday with traders debating if the market could get a further boost from possible arbitrage to Asia or be weakened by extra supplies from the Polish port of Gdansk.

"The margins are good and supportive. In the Mediterranean there could be just one unsold Aframax cargo in November," one trader with a European major said.

Two traders also said there was a possibility that a very large crude carrier (VLCC) with 2 million barrels could sail to Asia in the next weeks.

"The programme in the Baltic is of course a bit long. But there is talk of a VLCC possibly going to Asia and that could make a big difference," one trader said.

"It simply tells you that Urals is very unlikely to fall in the Baltic," another trader said.

A third trader said however the cargo could be of fuel oil to China and not of crude as the arbitrage for crude was shut. He added that he expected a couple of extra Urals cargoes to appear from Gdansk in November.

In the Platts window, Petraco continued to bid unsuccessfully for a Urals cargo in the Baltic for Nov. 19-23 delivery at dated BFOE minus 30 cents, which traders said was too low as the market for Urals was stronger.

A senior Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) source told Reuters on Wednesday Libya will export around 7 million barrels of oil in November, or less than a fifth of pre-war output.

The oil was due to load on 11 tankers of which five had already sailed, the source said.

Traders said Azeri Light was trading strong at above plus $4.00 to BFOE despite growing Libyan supplies.

"It does surprise me a little bit but given concerns around the quality and reliability of Libyan oil, I can understand why people prefer Azeri," one trader said.

Azeri December exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan were confirmed at 19.8 million barrels on Tuesday, up 15 percent from the November loading programme. November exports of 17.35 million were the lowest in many years because of maintenance works at Caspian Sea platforms. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Anthony Barker)