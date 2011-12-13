* Traders say small Aframax cargoes still supported

* IEA says Iran oil embargo would hit European refiners

LONDON, Dec 12 Russian Urals crude eased in the Mediterranean, with the spread between large and smaller cargoes widening from record tight levels over recent weeks.

In the Platts window, Vitol offered a 140,000 tonne Suezmax tanker at dated Brent plus 25 cents, down from previous price indications of plus 75 cents, traders said.

It found no bidder, but traders said they did not believe prices for smaller Aframax cargoes, which usually trade at a premium to large ones due to flexibility for buyers, had declined by as much as for large ones.

Discounts of large cargoes to smaller ones had been pegged at around 10 cents in recent weeks, compared with more typical levels of 30 to 40 cents, as the Mediterranean market for Urals rallied on fears of a loss of Iranian barrels, shipping delays and strong refining margins.

"I don't believe a single second that Afra cargoes are trading so weak as (large cargoes). I'm sure prices are stronger," a major Urals buyer said, adding that he believed the spread was 20 to 30 cents.

In the Baltic, BP bid for a cargo of Urals at dated Brent minus 25 cents, but traders said it was too low to generate interest and pegged the market at around dated Brent flat.

"Urals losing some 50 cents over the past week, and going from a premium to flat may seem bearish, but in fact for people who are buying it, it is still super bullish and (historically) expensive," one trader said.

In CPC news, Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are expected to rise by 0.7 percent in January to 2.438 million tonnes month-on-month, a preliminary schedule showed. nL6E7ND0RJ

CPC will pump slightly less crude next year than the 32 million tonnes planned for 2011 due to expansion works. It shipped 34.9 million tonnes in 2010.

The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday in its monthly report EU-wide sanctions against Iran may not be agreed until the end of January, thus allowing operators time to source alternative supplies and coinciding with a seasonal fall in European crude demand in the spring.

"A partial ban would nonetheless likely leave Mediterranean refiners confronting higher prices for replacement crude from producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia," it said.

"Moreover, Saudi spare capacity may not be a precise match for the significant volumes of Iranian Heavy crude involved".

"Mediterranean refiners are believed to have already approached Saudi Aramco to enquire about extra cargoes of Arab Light, the closest quality match for Iranian Heavy, although much of current Saudi spare capacity may instead be held in the form of less suitable Arab Medium or Arab Heavy." (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)