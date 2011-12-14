LONDON, Dec 14 Russian Urals crude was steady on Wednesday and was predicted to remain at a premium to benchmark dated Brent in the days to come due to a small number of unsold cargoes and the lack of loading programmes for January.

In the Platts window, Vitol was offering a 140,000 tonne cargo of Urals in the Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 50 cents but found no buyers. Eni bid for a 80,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 45 cents but found no sellers.

Traders said they estimated the market for large cargoes at around plus 25 cents and for small ones at around plus 50 cents.

In the Baltic, prices were pegged at around dated Brent flat.

"I think the Baltic will remain supported by the Med as many buyers in the West of the Med could snap up barrels from the Baltic if prices remain elevated in the Mediterranean," one trader with a major said.

A steep decline in Brent futures on Wednesday was also expected to support Urals by giving a boost to refining margins.

Crude oil futures tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, along with a broad commodities selloff triggered by a surge in the dollar due to the worsening euro zone debt crisis.

Worries that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lacked a mechanism to quickly trim production of individual member quotas, after agreeing on a high output ceiling, also prompted selling.

Libya's oil output has hit 1 million barrels per day (bpd), the country's oil minister said on Wednesday,after an OPEC meeting, a further sign that its recovery is more rapid than expected. nL6E7NE5IN

Trading sources in Russia said on top crude producer Rosneft would increase deliveries to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline at the expense of seaborne exports in the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)