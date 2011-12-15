LONDON, Dec 15 Russian Urals was bid lower in the Mediterranean, paring the price spread between the region and Northwest Europe on Thursday, following OPEC's agreement this week to keep its output near 3 year highs.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) issued the official selling price (OSP) for its January loading crude for the first time since the war and named the oil companies, which have won the 2012 supplies.

A senior source at the NOC said that the following companies would definitely receive crude oil volumes next year: Repsol, Total, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, ConocoPhillips, Saras , BP, Galp and Exxon Mobil.

The OSP for Es Sider has been set at Dated Brent plus 70 cents a barrel.

On spot basis, Eni has secured Amna for Jan. 15-17 loading.

URALS

* In the Mediterranean, Eni bid 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 29-Jan. 2 loading at dated plus 30 cents a barrel, lower than its bid at the benchmark plus 45 cents on Wednesday.

* In the Northwest Europe, Total bid 100,000 tonnes for Dec. 26-30 loading at dated plus 30 cents a barrel.

AZERI LIGHT

* Azeri Light differentials softened as Libyan output has reached the 1 million barrels per day mark.

* Traders said Socar Trading was offering an early January lading at dated plus $4.50 a barrel. In December some Azeri Light crude cargoes traded just below dated plus $5 a barrel.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)