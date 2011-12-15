LONDON, Dec 15 Russian Urals was bid lower
in the Mediterranean, paring the price spread between the region
and Northwest Europe on Thursday, following OPEC's agreement
this week to keep its output near 3 year highs.
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) issued the official
selling price (OSP) for its January loading crude for the first
time since the war and named the oil companies, which have won
the 2012 supplies.
A senior source at the NOC said that the following
companies would definitely receive crude oil volumes next year:
Repsol, Total, Eni, Royal Dutch
Shell, OMV, ConocoPhillips, Saras
, BP, Galp and Exxon Mobil.
The OSP for Es Sider has been set at Dated Brent plus 70
cents a barrel.
On spot basis, Eni has secured Amna for Jan. 15-17 loading.
URALS
* In the Mediterranean, Eni bid 80,000 tonnes for Dec.
29-Jan. 2 loading at dated plus 30 cents a barrel, lower than
its bid at the benchmark plus 45 cents on Wednesday.
* In the Northwest Europe, Total bid 100,000 tonnes for Dec.
26-30 loading at dated plus 30 cents a barrel.
AZERI LIGHT
* Azeri Light differentials softened as Libyan output has
reached the 1 million barrels per day mark.
* Traders said Socar Trading was offering an early January
lading at dated plus $4.50 a barrel. In December some Azeri
Light crude cargoes traded just below dated plus $5 a barrel.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)