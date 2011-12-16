LONDON, Dec 16 Russian Urals crude was flat on Friday among the release of the first loading dates, which showed stable supplies in early January and possibly indicating that Urals' record-long premium to dated Brent will be sustained.

Urals exports from Primorsk are expected at 1.2 million tonnes on Jan. 1-6, same as in the corresponding period this month. Novorossiisk may ship 520,000 tonnes of Urals on Jan. 2-5, also unchanged.

In the Platts window, Shell offered a Dec 30-Jan 3 cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 35 cents, largely unchanged from previous price indications.

"Possibly, Urals in a bit weaker but not much. It is certainly at a premium to dated," one major Urals buyer said.

Urals has been at a record-long premium to dated Brent in the Mediterranean since late October and also climbing to a premium in the Baltic in mid November supported by strong refining margins, sanctions against Syria and worries about sanctions against Iran. nL6E7NC42V

Kazakhstan's CPC was perceived to be edging up amid improving naphtha cracks with one trader saying the grade has gained 10-20 cents from the previous estimates to trade now at a premium of 20-40 cent to dated Brent.

In Kazakhstan, 10 people were killed when sacked oil workers clashed with riot police on Friday, a rare violent protest in the tightly controlled Central Asian state that overshadowed celebrations to mark 20 years of independence. nL6E7NG21G

Industry sources said Indian companies have begun talks with alternative suppliers to slowly replace Iranian oil, fearing their current mechanism for payments to Tehran for some 350,000 barrels a day (bpd) via Turkey could soon succumb to sanctions.

Plans for fresh U.S. financial sanctions on Tehran have worried its Asian customers who fear they will have no way to pay for crude imports from Iran.

India, which a year ago lost one conduit for payments, is already looking for alternatives as Halkbank, the Turkish bank handling some transfers, refused to open an account for Indian refinery Bharat Petroleum. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)