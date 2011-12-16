LONDON, Dec 16 Russian Urals crude was
flat on Friday among the release of the first loading dates,
which showed stable supplies in early January and possibly
indicating that Urals' record-long premium to dated Brent will
be sustained.
Urals exports from Primorsk are expected at 1.2 million
tonnes on Jan. 1-6, same as in the corresponding period this
month. Novorossiisk may ship 520,000 tonnes of Urals on Jan.
2-5, also unchanged.
In the Platts window, Shell offered a Dec 30-Jan 3 cargo in
the Baltic at dated Brent plus 35 cents, largely unchanged from
previous price indications.
"Possibly, Urals in a bit weaker but not much. It is
certainly at a premium to dated," one major Urals buyer said.
Urals has been at a record-long premium to dated Brent in
the Mediterranean since late October and also climbing to a
premium in the Baltic in mid November supported by strong
refining margins, sanctions against Syria and worries about
sanctions against Iran. nL6E7NC42V
Kazakhstan's CPC was perceived to be edging up amid
improving naphtha cracks with one trader saying the grade has
gained 10-20 cents from the previous estimates to trade now at a
premium of 20-40 cent to dated Brent.
In Kazakhstan, 10 people were killed when sacked oil workers
clashed with riot police on Friday, a rare violent protest in
the tightly controlled Central Asian state that overshadowed
celebrations to mark 20 years of independence. nL6E7NG21G
Industry sources said Indian companies have begun talks with
alternative suppliers to slowly replace Iranian oil, fearing
their current mechanism for payments to Tehran for some 350,000
barrels a day (bpd) via Turkey could soon succumb to sanctions.
Plans for fresh U.S. financial sanctions on Tehran have
worried its Asian customers who fear they will have no way to
pay for crude imports from Iran.
India, which a year ago lost one conduit for payments, is
already looking for alternatives as Halkbank, the
Turkish bank handling some transfers, refused to open an account
for Indian refinery Bharat Petroleum.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)