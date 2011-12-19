LONDON, Dec 19 Russian Urals crude was pushed lower by active offers in the Mediterranean on Monday, with Vitol offering a large cargo at parity to benchmark.

Some traders said weak refining margins overshadowed an expected fall in Urals exports in the first quarter 2012.

The recent strength of Urals, which has retained premiums to dated Brent since mid-October, the longest ever such run, has started weighing down refining margins sharply, prompting further refinery run cuts, they said.

"Margins are so low," a trader said. "It is very difficult to decide what to buy on the spot market."

The Reuters refining margins model showed the simple refining margins on Urals averaged 5 cents a barrel over the past week in the Mediterranean, lower than an average 31 cents over past 15 days.

URALS

* Vitol offered a large 140,000 tonne cargo for Jan. 2-6 loading at parity to Dated BFOE while Morgan Stanley offered 145,000 tonnes for more prompt Dec.30-Jan. 3 loading.

* The spread between the large and small 80,000 tonne cargoes was seen widening as Shell offered a small cargo for Jan. 2-6 at the benchmark plus 50 cents a barrel.

* Exports of Russian Urals crude via the Transneft pipeline system will fall to 52.4 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2012, down 1.4 percent from the final quarter of 2011, the loading schedule showed on Monday.

CHINA ON IRAN

* China's top refiner Sinopec Corp will in January buy less than half the crude it typically imports from Iran, trade sources said on Monday, as the two haggle over terms against a backdrop of rising international pressure on Tehran.

* Traders said they have no seen any impact in Europe from Sinopec's move.

* Sinopec's trading arm Unipec in London has been increasing trades of Urals crude. But it has not been reached.

ITALY

* Italy in September halted crude oil imports from Libya and raised imports from Iran and other major suppliers such as Azerbaijan and Russia, data from Industry body Unione Petrolifera (UP) showed on Monday.

LIBYAN REFINERY

* Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) has delayed plans to restart its largest refinery at Ras Lanuf by at least a month, a senior source told Reuters on Monday, as the plant remains cut off from a steady supply of crude for processing. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone;editing by Keiron Henderson)