LONDON, Dec 20 A large cargo of Russian
Urals crude was offered on Tuesday at a discount to benchmark
dated Brent, for the first time in about four weeks, as high
prices started to erode refining margins, which is likely to
lead to further refinery run cuts.
One trader said the company was concerned that the potential
EU ban on Iranian crude imports could further inflate crude oil
purchase costs.
Some traders said there has been a minor delay in loading of
Kirkuk from the Turkish port of Ceyhan. But this was not
confirmed.
Spot differentials on light-sweet crude also slipped.
"Libya is coming back steadily so Azeri Light, Siberian
Light -- all the light sweet barrels are under pressure," a
trader said.
However, some support may come from Kazakhstan, which
produces CPC Blend.
URALS
* Morgan Stanley offered 145,000 tonnes for Dec. 30-Jan. 3
loading for the second day, lowering the level to Dated Brent
minus 30 cents a barrel from the benchmark plus 15 cents a
barrel on Monday. BFO-URL140
* Shell offered a smaller 80,000 tonne cargo at Jan. 2-6 for
the second day, also lowering the price level to dated plus 35
cents a barrel from the benchmark plus 50 cents on Monday.
SWEET
* SOCAR Trading offered 600,000 barrels for Jan. 5-9 loading
at Dated Brent plus $4.20 a barrel, a fall from a record high
premium near $5 a barrel to the benchmark paid for some December
cargoes.
* Last week, January loading Azeri Light was sold at dated
plus $4.20 to an Italian refinery.
IRAN
* Diplomats from a "group of like-minded nations" met in
Rome on Tuesday to discuss further sanctions against Iran,
diplomatic sources said.
* Diplomats said it would consider the arguments around a
possible EU oil embargo against Iran. A decision may be made
when EU foreign ministers next meet in January.
* Spanish refiner Repsol sees no problem finding
alternative crude oil supplies for its Spanish plants if Europe
follows through on a threat to ban imports of Iranian crude, its
chairman said on Tuesday.
KAZAKHSTAN
* Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and biggest oil
producer, has seen a wave of protests in its western
oil-producing region, with at least 15 people killed.
* Kazakhstan has produced an average of around 1.64 million
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil this year, according to the
International Energy Agency (IEA).
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)