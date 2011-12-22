LONDON, Dec 22 Spot differentials fell across sour and sweet crude in the Mediterranean market on Thursday, with Urals and Azeri Light weakening further, due to slow demand.

Azeri Light was offered at the lowest premium in about eight weeks.

Traders said limited demand for heating oil amid relatively mild weather had started pulling middle distillate margins down, leading to lower differentials on light-sweet crude such as Azeri Light.

AZERI LIGHT

* Socar Trading offered a 600,000 barrel cargo for Jan. 6-10 loading at Dated Brent plus $3.60 a barrel, lowering its offer at the benchmark plus $3.85 on Wednesday.

* The differential was the lowest since early November.

* "Distillates' crack has weakened quite sharply. The timing is a bit early for the crack to start weakening," a trader said.

* ICE gasoil futures' crack to Brent futures LGO-LCO1=R has weakened to about $15 a barrel on Thursday since mid-November, when the crack was above $21 a barrel.

* At the ARA independent tanks, gasoil inventories inched up for the second consecutive week.

URALS

* In Northwest Europe, Lukoil sold 100,000 tonnes of Urals for Jan. 6-10 loading to Total at dated plus 15 cents a barrel, a steeper discount than 5 cents on Wednesday.

* "I hope Urals goes lower a little further. It is becoming long," a trader with a European refiner said.

* Urals have traded at discounts for the second day in a row as the premiums for the sour crude in the pervious eight weeks knocked off buyers' interest.

* The market reaction was limited to the news Iran's navy would launch a 10-day war game in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. State television reported the war game, quoting Navy Commander Habibulah Sayari. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)