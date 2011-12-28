* Large Russian exports, Petroplus cited as key factors
* Values in Baltic fall by $1
* Recovery expected after New Year on arbitrage hopes
LONDON, Dec 28 Russian Urals crude saw one
of its sharpest daily falls on record versus dated Brent on
Wednesday as traders explained the sell-off by an abundant
Russian export plans combined with fears of a stoppage of Swiss
refiner Petroplus' plants in Europe.
"Petroplus is a big buyer taking about 4-5 Urals cargoes a
month... Today, Petroplus is my biggest worry as far as Urals'
levels are concerned," one Urals trader said.
He added that weakening refining margins combined with a
healthy Urals export programme from Russia's largest Baltic port
of Primorsk have led to a decrease in Urals' values.
Urals differentials to dated Brent fell to a discount last
week for the first time since late October, when tensions over
Iran and Syria started supporting the Russian sour crude and
ultimately pushed it into a longer rally on record.
Petroplus said on Tuesday lenders had frozen about $1
billion in borrowing allowances the company relies on to buy
crude oil, sending shares of Europe's top independent refiner
down to their all-time low.
Exports of Russia's Urals crude oil from the Baltic Sea port
of Primorsk will rise to 6.4 million tonnes in January from 6.0
million in December, a final export schedule showed on
Wednesday.
Shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are
scheduled to decline to 3.744 million tonnes versus 3.824
million in December.
In the Platts window, Shell unsuccessfully offered a Jan 7-11
Urals cargo from the Baltic at dated minus $1.10 a barrel. That
was $1 down from previous price estimates, one of the sharpest
daily falls ever.
In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Total both offered large
SuezMax tankers with Total's final unsuccessful offer at dated
minus $1.70, some 50 cents weaker than previous price estimates.
Smaller AfraMax cargoes did not trade and traders assessed their
premiums to larger vessels at around 50 cents.
Traders said delays in the Bosphorus were supporting the
market in the Mediterranean as they have increased to 10-11
days.
"I don't think this weakness will last very long both in the
Baltic and in the Med. Volumes are leaving the region both
towards Asia and the U.S.," one trader said
Surgut awarded Urals cargoes from Primorsk in a tender to
trader Talmay and another cargo to an unnamed buyer while a
Suezmax from Novorossiisk could have been awarded to Vitol.
Surgut also tendered to sell three cargoes from Primorsk in
the last 10 days of January. Rosneft also tendered to sell 7
Urals cargoes from Primorsk from January 15 to January 25. Both
tenders close on Thursday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin)