LONDON, Dec 29 Russian Urals crude fell to a six-month low on Thursday in another record plunge for a second day running and sweet Azeri Light grade plunged to a 10-month low as market players cited a fleet of unsold cargoes and fears of a stoppage of Swiss refiner Petroplus.

"If the Petroplus system shuts down... Europe will have to increase its imports of diesel from India and the U.S. Gulf while Brent should be under pressure from the loss of sweet crude oil demand on the U.S. East Coast, Petroplus and the increased Libyan exports," said Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix.

Embattled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus was hit with credit-rating cuts from Moody's and Standard & Poor's on Thursday as its lending banks tried to thrash out a solution to keep the debt-laden company afloat.

Azeri is similar to Brent and Libyan crude and on Thursday it effectively fell to its lowest since a civil war started to reduce Libyan output in February and later shut it down.

Chevron and Socar offered Azeri Light with final offers coming in as low as dated Brent plus $2.80 a barrel, some 70 cents lower than previous price indications.

Statoil sold a cargo of Urals to BP in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.15, $1 lower than on Wednesday, when the market also fell by around $1, the biggest session-on-session fall since July 2008.

In the Mediterranean, Total was offering a large SuezMax cargo at dated minus $2.55, some 85 cents weaker than on Wednesday. Trafigura offered Siberian Light at dated plus $1.10, also down around $1 from Wednesday but traders said the thought the grade should trade weaker.

"The market is already long so if Petroplus shuts down we will face quite a surplus," one trader in Urals and Azeri said.

Among the bullish factors traders cited a lack of interest from buyers ahead of long holidays, storms in Novorossiisk, which have already delayed a few cargoes on the Black Sea and improving margins due to a fall in Brent futures prices.

Some barrels were still being expected to sail to Asia and the United States but details were scarce.

JBC Energy analysts said it believed support for Urals was on its way.

"It is currently trading below Oman, opening the window for arbitrage to Asia. Moreover, if the EU enforces an embargo on imports of Iranian crude, we can expect a very quick return of the Urals premium over Brent," it said.

In tender news, Surgut awarded three cargoes from Primorsk before the Platts window at around minus $0.80-$1.60 with some traders saying some cargoes could have been picked up by BP.

Iraq's oil exports to Turkey through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline were halted on Thursday due to low volumes in storage in Iraq, two North Oil Company sources said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)