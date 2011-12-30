* Petroplus still a key factor
* Libyan output recovery to keep pressure on light grades
* Urals could still rally if Iranian oil sanctioned
LONDON, Dec 30 Russian sour Urals crude
and light Azeri grade edged down on Friday, erasing all the
gains of the last months, on fears of a fall in demand as
Petroplus started shutting down its refineries across five
European countries.
Cash-strapped Petroplus will begin shutting down
its Antwerp refinery on Sunday or Monday unless crude shipments
arrive, a union in Belgium said, and it is closing down its
162,000 barrel per day Petit Couronne plant in France on Monday.
There is no assurance that its three other plants --
Ingolstadt in Germany, Cressier in Switzerland and Coryton in
Britain -- will remain operational.
In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a cargo in the
Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.0 and BP bid at dated minus
$2.20, unchanged from Thursday, traders said.
In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Total continued to offer
SuezMax cargoes with the final offer coming in at dated Brent
minus $2.70, some 15 cents weaker than on Thursday.
Chevron offered Azeri at plus $2.60, some 20 cents lower
than on Thursday.
Both Urals and Azeri have therefore returned to the levels
where they were at the start of 2011, which saw a full loss of
Libyan output and which propelled similar quality Azeri to an
all-time high.
Urals also had its longest rally on record later in 2011 on
fears of a loss of Iranian supplies due to sanctions.
The return of Libyan production after a civil war is
expected to keep light grades under pressure, while Urals could
rally again in 2012, should the European Union and the United
States impose additional sanctions on Iran and its oil industry.
JBC Energy analysts said Saudi Arabia will have to lower
production in the coming months to make up for the swift return
of Libyan production.
"Looking ahead, we expect Libya's rebound to continue, but
slow down during 2012," said JBC, which estimates Libyan output
will not exceed 1.2 million bpd on average next year compared to
0.9 million bpd now.
A trader said two extra Es Sider cargoes with Libyan crude
were offered on the spot market for Jan. 2-10 and 26-31, the
first time the grade was offered since the end of the war.
