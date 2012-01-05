LONDON, Jan 5 Russian Urals crude strengthened on Thursday in the Baltic, recovering from 6-month lows and catching up with an earlier rise in the Mediterranean as traders said they anticipated better demand due to the end of holiday season.

Traders added they believed the market was fairly balanced and a big move up was possible only if the European Union decided to slap sanctions on Iranian oil, thus creating a shortage of sour barrels in the region.

A big move down would be possible on new developments around the struggling refiner Petroplus, which is shutting its refineries and creating a potential crude glut in Europe.

"Saudi OSPs (official selling prices) came out also quite weak and bearish for Urals and we will need to see what Iraqi and Iranian OSPs show in the next few days," one Urals trader said. For Saudi OSPs see

In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a Urals cargo in the Baltic at dated minus $1.85 for Jan 21-25 delivery, some 30 cents stronger than previous price indications, traders said.

Eni bid for an AfraMax cargo in the Mediterranean for Jan 17-21 delivery at dated minus $2.40 but traders said it was too weak to attract sellers' interest.

Trafigura was understood to be offering CPC at dated plus 30 cents but the grade was perceived to be trading around dated flat or weaker.

Iran faces the prospect of cutbacks in its oil sales to China and Japan as new measures to cut off Tehran's crude exports appeared to be driving its economy to the wall.

The plight of Petroplus worsened on Thursday as the company said lenders had extended the freeze on its borrowing allowances to all credit lines on top of the $1 billion in borrowing allowances they froze last week.

It said its Petit Couronne plant in France, which employs 550 people, was in the process of being safely shut down, but industrial action at the site was restricting the movement of products.

Its Antwerp refinery in Belgium should start a safe shut down in coming days, while stocks at its Cressier plant in Switzerland are expected to last until just after mid-month.

The plants at Coryton in the United Kingdom and Ingolstadt in Germany remain operational, with a throughput of 100,000 and 60,000 bpd respectively. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)