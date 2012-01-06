LONDON, Jan 6 Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Friday, regaining almost $1 from six months lows over the past week, with traders citing good refining margins and uncertainty about the speed of European Union's move to sanction Iranian oil.

European Union diplomats said on Friday a EU embargo on Iranian crude oil imports could take a few months to come into effect because of a push by some EU capitals for a delay that they say is necessary to shield their debt-stricken economies.

In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a Urals cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.60, some 25 cents stronger than on Thursday.

"Everyone is watching Iran... Margins are looking good and many refiners in the north are increasing runs to fill in the gap from Petroplus," one trader with a major company said.

Petroplus said on Thursday its lenders had extended the freeze on its borrowing allowances to all credit lines on top of the $1 billion in borrowing allowances they froze last week.

It said its Petit Couronne plant in France was in the process of being shut down, but industrial action at the site was restricting the movement of products.

Its Antwerp refinery in Belgium should start a safe shut down in coming days, while stocks at its Cressier plant in Switzerland are expected to last until just after mid-month.

The plants at Coryton in the United Kingdom and Ingolstadt in Germany remain operational, with a throughput of 100,000 and 60,000 bpd respectively.

"In our opinion it is only a matter of days until we hear that the Coryton and Ingolstadt refinery are also shutting down," said Petromatrix consultancy.

"In theory, taking such an amount of refining capacity should tighten the product supply picture in Europe but at current euro per barrel prices we have to start thinking that the amount of demand destruction still to come might offset some of the lost refining capacity," it said.

JBC Energy consultancy said it expected regional refiners with more complex setups to steer clear from comparatively more expensive Forties, choosing cheaper Urals instead. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)