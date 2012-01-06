LONDON, Jan 6 Russian Urals crude
strengthened in the Baltic on Friday, regaining almost $1 from
six months lows over the past week, with traders citing good
refining margins and uncertainty about the speed of European
Union's move to sanction Iranian oil.
European Union diplomats said on Friday a EU embargo on
Iranian crude oil imports could take a few months to come into
effect because of a push by some EU capitals for a delay that
they say is necessary to shield their debt-stricken economies.
In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a Urals cargo in the
Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.60, some 25 cents stronger than
on Thursday.
"Everyone is watching Iran... Margins are looking good and
many refiners in the north are increasing runs to fill in the
gap from Petroplus," one trader with a major company said.
Petroplus said on Thursday its lenders had extended the
freeze on its borrowing allowances to all credit lines on top of
the $1 billion in borrowing allowances they froze last week.
It said its Petit Couronne plant in France was in the
process of being shut down, but industrial action at the site
was restricting the movement of products.
Its Antwerp refinery in Belgium should start a safe shut
down in coming days, while stocks at its Cressier plant in
Switzerland are expected to last until just after mid-month.
The plants at Coryton in the United Kingdom and Ingolstadt
in Germany remain operational, with a throughput of 100,000 and
60,000 bpd respectively.
"In our opinion it is only a matter of days until we hear
that the Coryton and Ingolstadt refinery are also shutting
down," said Petromatrix consultancy.
"In theory, taking such an amount of refining capacity
should tighten the product supply picture in Europe but at
current euro per barrel prices we have to start thinking that
the amount of demand destruction still to come might offset some
of the lost refining capacity," it said.
JBC Energy consultancy said it expected regional refiners
with more complex setups to steer clear from comparatively more
expensive Forties, choosing cheaper Urals instead.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)