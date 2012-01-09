* Urals bid to dated -$1.30 in NWE; up
* Azeri coming under further downward pressure
LONDON, Jan 9 Russian Urals crude oil
differentials rose in the Baltic on Monday, extending last
week's rally as traders cited widening refining margins.
"It seems that margins are improving further," said a trader
with a European oil company.
Dealers have said that some refiners in the north are
boosting runs because of healthier margins in the wake of the
idling by cash-strapped European refiner Petroplus of some of
its plants.
Petroplus workers and union officials were set to
meet France's energy minister on Monday to discuss the fate of
the Petit Couronne refinery, where operations have been halted
temporarily.
URALS NWE:
* Urals was bid to dated minus $1.30 in the window by
Gunvor, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was
up from a bid on Friday at dated minus $1.60. No deals were
heard to have been done.
OTHER GRADES:
* The recovey in Libyan crude output continued to weigh on
the value of lighter grades, with Azeri Light coming under
particular downward pressure, according to traders.
* Azeri was offered lower at dated plus $1.90 by Socar in
the window, a trader said, down from values around plus $2.10
last week.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)