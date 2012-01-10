LONDON, Jan 10 Russian Urals crude extended a rally from the beginning of the year on Tuesday to further recover from year-end lows as traders cited strong refining margins and a gradually shrinking number of avalaible December cargoes.

"There are cargoes available, but we are mainly talking about the last five days of January. Gazprom Neft and Vitol must have a few spot cargoes. We are still talking about five to six cargoes left," one trader said.

In the Platts window, Glencore sold a cargo of Urals in the Baltic for end-January delivery to Gunvor at dated Brent minus $1.05, some 20 cents stronger than on Monday.

In the Mediterranean, Eni bid for a 80,000 tonne cargo at dated minus $1.25, some 45 cents stronger than on Monday, but found no sellers.

In Azeri Light news, the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline will ship 21.6 million barrels of Azeri crude in February, up from 21.4 million in January, traders said on Tuesday.

"It is quite a big programme given than the real programme for January was shorter after a couple of cargoes were delayed," one trader said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)