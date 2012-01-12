LONDON, Jan 12 Russian Urals crude extended the rally to a 10th day on Thursday on interest from Chinese buyers and Azeri Light was also stronger due to fears that a strike in Nigeria would disrupt flows.

In the Platts window, Unipec bought an early February cargo in the Baltic from Gunvor at dated Brent minus 85 cents, some 20 cents stronger than previous price estimates, traders said.

In the Mediterranean, Eni continued to unsuccessfully bid for a late January 80,000-tonne cargo at minus 80 cents, some 15 cents stronger than its bid on Wednesday.

"Unipec is doing this month after month. Buying and taking crude outside the region. Maybe they are constructing a large cargo again," one trader said. Others could not confirm it.

Azeri Light was believed to also have strengthened on Nigeria, where the main oil union said it would shut down output from Africa's biggest oil producer on Sunday if the government did not reverse its decision to remove popular fuel subsidies.

"There was a big agitation in the market today after lunch because of all the Nigerian headlines. U.S. firms started chasing the market for potential alternatives for sweet grades in case the strikes hits production," one trader said.

On Iran, some diplomats said that when EU foreign ministers meet on Jan. 23 to decide on sanctions, they will most likely agree on a compromise of six months for a grace period on buying Iranian oil, and no longer.

Only existing deals would be granted that period while new or spot deals would not be exempted from sanctions. European entities will also be allowed to continue receiving repayments in oil for debts they are owed by Iranian firms.

Italian, Spanish and Greek companies have extended most of their oil supply deals with Iran for 2012, so that most of Tehran's supplies to the European Union are likely be exempted from sanctions for at least the first half of the year.

Turkey's Tupras tendered to buy 80,000 tonne of Urals or Azeri Light for delivery at the end of January or beginning of February, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)