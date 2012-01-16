LONDON, Jan 16 Russian Urals crude weakened slightly on Monday while the halt called to strikes in Nigeria removed a major factor that had supported light grades at the end of last week.

Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and protests on Monday, pulling Africa's top oil producer back from a major confrontation after President Goodluck Jonathan announced a cut in petrol prices by a third.

"The unexpected support for light grades is over. People were positioning themselves for a massive rally on the back of the Nigerian strike but now Azeri and other grades will probably not move much," one trader with a major said.

He said Azeri was assessed at dated Brent plus $2.2-$2.5, unchanged from Friday, but added that sellers were still thinking about generating higher levels.

"Expectations that it would rally to plus $3 now have little chance of materialising," he said.

"U.S. firms are simply not buying anymore," said a major player in Azeri.

In the Platts window, Gunvor was seen offering a 80,000-tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated minus 85 cents, some 15 cents weaker than price indications last week, but it was not weak enough to generate interest from buyers, traders said.

"I thought the market was stronger because delays in the Bosphorus are still quite big," one player said.

"In the north, there is still a couple of unsold cargoes," he added.

In Iranian news, Saudi Arabia expressed doubts over Iran's claim it could block the main oil shipping route out of the Gulf and made clear it was ready to pump more oil after sanctions threatened to cut Iranian sales of crude.

Russia's crude oil export duty will be cut from Feb. 1 by around 1 percent to $393.7 per tonne due to lower crude prices, finance ministry data and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Work is nearly complete in the Russian port of Ust-Luga to repair damage caused by the collapse of a quay wall during construction, and the new oil terminal could load its first crude oil as soon as February, a spokeswoman for the builder said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)