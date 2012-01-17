LONDON, Jan 17 Russian Urals crude was
stable on Tuesday with the first loading dates for February
indicating stable exports from Russia's largest Baltic Sea port
of Primorsk.
"Overall I don't see much bullishness in the market as early
February supplies look little changed from January. There is not
much progress on Iran and most news around the embargo has been
already priced in," a major Urals seller and buyer said.
The European Union is considering imposing an embargo on
Iranian oil later this month but with a grace period of around
six months for existing long-term contract.
The EU would ban the imports of Iranian oil from July 1,
giving member states nearly six months to wind up existing
contracts, under a proposal by rotating EU presidency holder
Denmark, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.
Iran said on Tuesday it was open to discuss "any issues" in
rare talks this month with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which
wants Tehran to address mounting concerns that it may be trying
to develop nuclear weapons capability.
Buyers of Iranian crude would also have to take into
consideration risks of new U.S. sanctions, with India saying it
is not seeking a waiver from the United States.
Analysts believe North Sea Brent futures may return
to contango, sending prompt oil to a discount to forward futures
for the first time in almost six months, if Europe delays an
embargo on Iranian oil.
In the Platts window, Gunvor continued to offer a
80,000-tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent
minus 65 cents with traders saying the market was weaker.
"There are some SuezMax cargoes still left in the Med while
in the Baltic you also have a number of unsold end January
cargoes," one trader said.
CPC Blend was also heard being offered at around flat or a
small discount to dated Brent.
Surgut tendered to sell a 80,000-tonne cargo in the
Mediterranean for Feb. 5-6 delivery.
A preliminary export programme from Primorsk showed Russian
producers loading 2 cargoes a day between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5, in
line with regular volumes.
