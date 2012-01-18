LONDON, Jan 18 Russian Urals crude was stable on Wednesday with China's Unipec buying a second cargo in less than a week amid talk it might be taking more volumes out of the region.

In the Platts window, Unipec bought a Feb. 8-12 cargo from Statoil in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 85 cents, unchanged from price indications earlier this week, traders said. It last bought an early February cargo from Gunvor on Jan. 12 at the same price.

Unipec, which has drastically expanded its trading operations in Europe in the past years, is regularly reported to be taking Urals to Asia but rarely buys as many as two cargoes in the space of one week in the Platts public window.

China is perceived to be increasing imports from various sources in the past months as it reduces crude imports from Iran because the two remain divided over payment terms.

"It is difficult to say it is directly related to Iran because Unipec has been taking crude out of the region for a while, regardless of arbitrage, price levels etc," one trader said.

Another trader said he thought Unipec had already taken a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to Asia in mid-January and might be putting together another cargo for February.

Azeri Light was thought to remain under pressure due to increasing supplies from Libya and the end of a strike in Nigeria.

No activity was seen in the Urals Mediterranean market, where delays for tanker passage in the Bosphorus have fallen but still remain quite big at 18-20 days, traders said.

In tender news, Surgut offered 2 cargoes from the Baltic at the beginning of February with the tender closing on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)