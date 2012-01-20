LONDON, Jan 20 China's Unipec is taking increased volumes of Russian Urals crude to China, traders said on Friday, predicting strong support for the grade next week amid strong refining margins.

Unipec, which has drastically expanded its trading operations in Europe in the past years, is regularly reported to be taking Urals to Asia and has stepped up activity further in the past weeks.

China is perceived to be increasing imports from various sources in the past months as it reduces crude imports from Iran because the two remain divided over payment terms.

Traders said Unipec might take 2-3 SuezMax cargoes from the Mediterranean to China, including cargoes sold by Surgut and Kazakhstan. If all three cargoes sail, the total volumes would amount to 420,000 tonne or 3 million barrels.

"I see more than 2 cargoes for January (from the Med to China)," one trader said.

In the Platts window, Unipec bid for a cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 85 cents seeking to buy more cargoes in addition to two it had already bought this and last week.

Traders said they were still uncertain if Unipec was building a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to take out of the region in February after having done this in January.

Traders also said all grades in Europe should remain supported by good refining margins.

"I have not seen such good margins for a while. It definitely feels quite strong," said a trader with a major European firm.

A major player in Azeri Light said he has seen a significant strengthening in demand for the grade.

"There is no crude shortage in the market but margins are so good that it gives a good boost," he added. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)