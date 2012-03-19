LONDON, March 19 Russian Urals crude fell to its weakest levels since May 2011 as traders cited poor demand from refiners and a prevailing bearish sentiment in the market due to an expected jump in Russian loadings.

In the Platts window, Total bought a cargo from Statoil for early April delivery in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $3.25 a barrel, traders said.

The level was unseen since May 2011, when the sour Russian grade weakened sharply due to a Libyan war, which created a shortage of sweet and light grades and a glut of sour grades.

In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Gunvor were offering 140,000 tonne and 80,000 tonne cargoes, but traders said the asking prices were too strong to generate interest from buyers.

Traders said bearish sentiment dominated the Baltic market after Russia's export programme showed last week an expected jump in loadings in the second quarter.

Russian oil exports from the Baltic are set to rise by 23.5 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, according to a draft schedule.

The jump will mainly happen on the back of a launch of new Baltic port Ust-Luga, which will export 3.6 million tonnes or 290,000 barrels per day, while the main port of Primorsk will export 18 million, up from 17.5 million in the first quarter.

"I don't think Urals has reached the bottom yet, especially if Ust-Luga manages to load this first cargo," one trader with a major said, referring to multiple delays at the port. The launch of Ust-Luga has been postponed from November 2011 due to technical reasons.

"Even if refining margins have improved, the mood is definitely very bearish," he added.

In light grade news, Libya's oil exports are set to return to full pre-war levels by April this year, beating even the most optimistic estimates, industry sources said.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) also offered 600,000 barrels of Sirtica crude oil via a spot tender, a trade source said. The cargo was for loading in early April and the tender was expected to close on Monday afternoon.

NOC also raised the official selling price (OSP) for its key Es Sider crude oil by 30 cents for April. The price of Es Sider grade was set at dated Brent plus $1.00 per barrel, up from Brent plus 70 cents set for March deliveries, according to a list of prices seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)