LONDON, March 20 Russian Urals crude was steady on Tuesday after hitting its weakest levels since May 2011 earlier in the week, prompting China's Unipec to return to the market to buy the grade.

Traders said there was no activity in Urals in the Platts window. Unipec was heard winning a tender by Russian oil producer Surgut in the Baltic, two traders said.

Prices could not be confirmed but several traders said they believed the market was little changed from Monday, when Urals weakened in the Baltic by as much as $60 cents per barrel to dated Brent minus $3.25 per barrel.

The weakening came as Russia, the world's largest oil producer, said it would export some 3.6 million tonnes or 290,000 barrels per day from Ust Luga - a brand new terminal in the Baltic - in the second quarter. Russia's main Baltic port of Primorsk will export 18 million, up from 17.5 million in the first quarter.

"I think differentials could hit as low as (dated Brent) minus $5 (per barrel)," one trader said, adding that Russian producers would struggle to place as many as 12 additional cargoes coming out of Ust Luga on the Baltic market.

Traders said Ust Luga might finally export its first cargo on Friday - delayed from November last year due to technical and construction delays. The cargo was awarded by Surgut to trader Gunvor, traders said.

"People are waiting for the loading schedules for April but at the moment the perception is that Primorsk will get decent volumes. And on top of that you get fresh loadings from Ust Luga," one trader with a major said.

He added that a lot of majors and refiners were preparing for seasonal maintenances both in the Baltic and the Mediterranean, which could add to the bearish sentiment.

A trader with a major house said the sentiment in the Mediterranean was less bearish because the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk was not expected to get a boost in loadings in April.

"There is definitely a shortage of Aframax cargoes and a lot of unsold Suezmax," he said referring to 80,000 and 140,000-tonne tankers respectively. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)