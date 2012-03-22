LONDON, March 22 Differentials on Urals crude in
the Mediterranean rose further on Thursday, from 10-months low
hit earlier this week, as trading firm Arcadia continued to bid
up in relatively thin trade.
Differentials may come under pressure in Northwest Europe as
exports from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga are expected to start
soon, following several false starts in past months.
Many traders have suggested the launch of Ust-Luga would be
very bearish for Urals in the Baltic. Others have said a
significant cut in Russian pipeline deliveries to Poland in the
second quarter would force the country to buy a lot of seaborne
crude thus reducing the pressure.
URALS
* In the Mediterranean, Arcadia bid for 80,000 tonnes for
the second day, putting Dated Brent minus $2.15 a barrel for
April 12-16 in the public trading window. It raised its bid from
dated minus $2.45 on Wednesday.
* There was no offer.
LOADING
* An oil tanker arrived at Ust-Luga to load the first cargo
of crude oil from the port's new oil terminal, which suffered
several false starts in past months after a series of landslides
destroyed the quay, port sources said on Thursday.
* The Nevsky Prospekt was on roads at the port on Thursday
evening, the sources said, adding it was due to start loading
the first cargo, a 100,000 tonne parcel sold by oil company
Surgutneftegaz, on schedule on Friday.
* Trade sources said it was purchased by Swiss-based trader
Gunvor.
* Ust Luga was confirmed loading three 100,000-tonne cargoes
between April 1-9. The cargo holders are Surgut, TNK-BP and
Rosneft.
* Early April loading dates showed the Baltic port of
Primorsk would load two cargoes a day between April 1-9, except
for April 4, when it will load 3 cargoes. The scheduled supply
for the month has been so far relatively ample.
* The Black Sea port of Novorossiisk load five 80,000 tonne
cargoes and four 140,000 tonne tankers between April 1 and 7.
* The Turkish port of Ceyhan is expected to load about
510,000 barrels per day of Kirkuk crude in April, the loading
schedule showed.
TENDERS
* Surgut offered two prompt Urals cargoes to be loaded from
Primorsk for April 7-8 and from Ust-Luga for April 3-5.
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought
1 million barrels of Libyan crude via tender for May in a sign
that the company is diversifying its crude oil slate from
Nigerian and Angolan crude, traders said.
* The crude oil, which BPCL has bought, was Mellitah, they
said. But the seller and the price level were not clear.
* In the previous tender, the company bought Libyan Sarir
crude and Nigerian Antan for May.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Anthony Barker)