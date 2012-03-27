LONDON, March 27 Russian Urals crude fell to its weakest since April 2011 as traders cited abudant supplies from the world's largest oil producer weighing on prices despite a significant improvement in refining margins.

"People are keen to know what happens to those cargoes which have been booked to sail to Asia and whether a large chunk of crude will be taken out of the region," one trader with a major said.

China's Unipec and trading house Gunvor have booked very large crude carriers for delivery to Asia in April but uncertainty remained if they will execute the shipments and thus help Urals strengthen by removing some surplus supply.

Unipec was heard to have sold some Urals cargoes it had bought in the market previously, meaning it might not be that keen to send the ship - Al Shegaya - to the east.

In the Platts window, Statoil sold a cargo to Exxon in the Baltic for April 6-10 delivery at dated Brent minus $3.60, some 40 cents weaker than prices on Monday, trader said.

The price was the weakest since late April 2011 when Urals and other sour, heavy grades plunged in values at the peak of the Libyan war which created a shortage of sweet, light grades and a surplus of grades like Urals.

Urals weakened significantly this month as seaborne exports from Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March as the country launches a new export outlet of Ust-Luga.

In the Mediterranean, Shell sold a 80,000-tonne cargo to Litasco at dated Brent minus $2.75, some 20 cents weaker than price indications on Monday, traders said.

Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $3.30 a barrel, some 25 cents weaker than on Monday but it did not generate interest from buyers.

Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to buy crude oil, traders said on Tuesday. Ancap is seeking light crude oil for May 20-25 arrival, they said.

In the previous tender, trader Arcadia sold Russian medium-sour Urals crude for April 5-9 delivery.

Algeria issued official selling prices for Saharan crude for April at dated Brent plus $1.10 a barrel, an increase of 30 cents from the previous month.

"I think it is a bit high as similar grades are under pressure at the moment," one trader said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)