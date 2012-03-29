LONDON, March 29 The Urals crude market was stable on Thursday, while traders said April loadings were pointing to a tighter-than-expected market in Europe's south, and Glencore emerged as a major player in the Baltic after years of thin activity.

No bids or offers were done in the Platts public window, traders said. Outside the window Glencore was heard winning tenders for cargoes from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga from Russian oil producers Surgut and Rosneft.

Traders estimated that Glencore, the world's largest publicly listed trader, was set to market up to 10 Urals cargoes in the Baltic in April, a number not seen for many years while the market for Russian crude was dominated by other players.

"Glencore is definitely coming back big," one trader with a major oil company said. "I would say they are now sharing leading positions with Shell and Statoil."

Shell and Statoil were estimated to be marketing 10 and 8 Urals cargoes, respectively, this month.

Shell had overtaken Gunvor as the largest player in the Urals Baltic market about two years ago, but in recent months has been sharing this role with Statoil as both bid heavily at tenders by Rosneft and other producers.

Russia's final loading schedule for April on Thursday showed the country will cut Urals crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk by 9 percent versus March on a daily basis to 3 million tonnes for the month.

Russia's largest oil port of Primorsk in the Baltic will load 6.3 million tonnes in April, up from 5.8 million in March. The newly launched Baltic port of Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle 900,000 tonnes next month after it shipped its first two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each this month.

Exports of Siberian Light SIB-E crude were scheduled at 360,000 tonnes from Novorossiisk in April.

Traders said volumes in the Baltic came in line with expectations, but the Mediterranean was a bit short.

"You don't have loadings in Novo from April 17 until April 20, and it is not clear if it's maintenance or just a gap. A gap could be filled should earlier loadings be delayed because of current storms in Novo. That would be market neutral," one trader said.

Stormy weather in Novorossiisk may prompt the pipeline monopoly Transneft to postpone the loading of some late March cargoes until early April, sources have said this week.

In Russian refinery maintenance news, the Ufa group of refineries will cut crude throughputs by 11.5 percent in April or some 45,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)